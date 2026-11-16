EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: Change in the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board

Marley Spoon Group SE: Change in the Supervisory Board



16-Nov-2026 / 16:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





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Luxembourg, 16 November 2026. Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2380748603, the “Company”) announces that Dr. Ralph Kudla resigned today as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.



The remaining members of the Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Paul Schaut as a member of the Supervisory Board on a temporary basis (co-optation), with effect from today. The Supervisory Board then elected Mr. John Engel as its new chairman.



Notifying Person: Peter Lorenz, General Counsel

Contact:

Peter Lorenz, General Counsel

peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com

16-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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