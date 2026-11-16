EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: Change in the Supervisory Board
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
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Luxembourg, 16 November 2026. Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2380748603, the “Company”) announces that Dr. Ralph Kudla resigned today as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.
The remaining members of the Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Paul Schaut as a member of the Supervisory Board on a temporary basis (co-optation), with effect from today. The Supervisory Board then elected Mr. John Engel as its new chairman.
Notifying Person: Peter Lorenz, General Counsel
Contact:
Peter Lorenz, General Counsel
peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com
End of Inside Information
16-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marley Spoon Group SE
|9 Rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@marleyspoon.com
|Internet:
|www.marleyspoongroup.com
|ISIN:
|LU2380748603, LU2380748785
|WKN:
|A3C81B
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|222100A4X237BRODWF67
|EQS News ID:
|2435918
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2435918 16-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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