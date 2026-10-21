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EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: Extension and increase of restructuring bridge financing for Marley Spoon SE

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Significant loan agreement
Marley Spoon Group SE: Extension and increase of restructuring bridge financing for Marley Spoon SE

22-Oct-2026 / 00:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Extension and increase of restructuring bridge financing for Marley Spoon SE
  • Restructuring bridge financing increased by EUR 3.6 million to up to EUR 11.7 million
  • Implementation of the adjusted financing now scheduled for end of March 2027

Luxembourg, 21 October 2026 – Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2380748603, “Company”) announces that the Management Board of its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE (“MSSE”), today has agreed with Runway Growth Finance on further adjustments to MSSE’s existing financing.
In order to bridge liquidity requirements until the implementation of the adjusted financing, which is intended to fully replace the existing financing and is now scheduled to be implemented by end of March 2027 (previously: late November 2026, see ad hoc notification 2 September 2026), the lenders are increasing the restructuring bridge financing volume from up to EUR 8.1 million to up to EUR 11.7 million, to be credited against the new financing. The availability of the bridge financing remains conditional upon meeting specified restructuring and refinancing milestones, which have been adjusted to the new timetable.

Notifying Person: Peter Lorenz (General Counsel)
Contact:
Peter Lorenz, General Counsel
peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com


End of Inside Information

22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Marley Spoon Group SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ir@marleyspoon.com
Internet: www.marleyspoongroup.com
ISIN: LU2380748603, LU2380748785
WKN: A3C81B
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 222100A4X237BRODWF67
EQS News ID: 2419972

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2419972  22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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