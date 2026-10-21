EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: Extension and increase of restructuring bridge financing for Marley Spoon SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Significant loan agreement

Marley Spoon Group SE: Extension and increase of restructuring bridge financing for Marley Spoon SE



22-Oct-2026 / 00:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Extension and increase of restructuring bridge financing for Marley Spoon SE Restructuring bridge financing increased by EUR 3.6 million to up to EUR 11.7 million

Implementation of the adjusted financing now scheduled for end of March 2027

Luxembourg, 21 October 2026 – Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2380748603, “Company”) announces that the Management Board of its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE (“MSSE”), today has agreed with Runway Growth Finance on further adjustments to MSSE’s existing financing.

In order to bridge liquidity requirements until the implementation of the adjusted financing, which is intended to fully replace the existing financing and is now scheduled to be implemented by end of March 2027 (previously: late November 2026, see ad hoc notification 2 September 2026), the lenders are increasing the restructuring bridge financing volume from up to EUR 8.1 million to up to EUR 11.7 million, to be credited against the new financing. The availability of the bridge financing remains conditional upon meeting specified restructuring and refinancing milestones, which have been adjusted to the new timetable.



Notifying Person: Peter Lorenz (General Counsel)

Contact:

Peter Lorenz, General Counsel

peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com Luxembourg, 21 October 2026 – Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2380748603, “Company”) announces that the Management Board of its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE (“MSSE”), today has agreed with Runway Growth Finance on further adjustments to MSSE’s existing financing.In order to bridge liquidity requirements until the implementation of the adjusted financing, which is intended to fully replace the existing financing and is now scheduled to be implemented by end of March 2027 (previously: late November 2026, see ad hoc notification 2 September 2026), the lenders are increasing the restructuring bridge financing volume from up to EUR 8.1 million to up to EUR 11.7 million, to be credited against the new financing. The availability of the bridge financing remains conditional upon meeting specified restructuring and refinancing milestones, which have been adjusted to the new timetable.Notifying Person: Peter Lorenz (General Counsel)Contact:Peter Lorenz, General Counselpeter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com



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