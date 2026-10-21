EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: Extension and increase of restructuring bridge financing for Marley Spoon SE
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Significant loan agreement
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Extension and increase of restructuring bridge financing for Marley Spoon SE
Luxembourg, 21 October 2026 – Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2380748603, “Company”) announces that the Management Board of its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE (“MSSE”), today has agreed with Runway Growth Finance on further adjustments to MSSE’s existing financing.
In order to bridge liquidity requirements until the implementation of the adjusted financing, which is intended to fully replace the existing financing and is now scheduled to be implemented by end of March 2027 (previously: late November 2026, see ad hoc notification 2 September 2026), the lenders are increasing the restructuring bridge financing volume from up to EUR 8.1 million to up to EUR 11.7 million, to be credited against the new financing. The availability of the bridge financing remains conditional upon meeting specified restructuring and refinancing milestones, which have been adjusted to the new timetable.
Notifying Person: Peter Lorenz (General Counsel)
Contact:
Peter Lorenz, General Counsel
peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com
End of Inside Information
22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marley Spoon Group SE
|9 Rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@marleyspoon.com
|Internet:
|www.marleyspoongroup.com
|ISIN:
|LU2380748603, LU2380748785
|WKN:
|A3C81B
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|222100A4X237BRODWF67
|EQS News ID:
|2419972
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2419972 22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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