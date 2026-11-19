EQS-Adhoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Impairment requirement and sharp rise in energy costs at Board & Paper impact 2026 full-year result; Guidance 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Forecast
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A valuation of MM Group’s assets in accordance with IFRS has identified an expected non-cash impairment of EUR 250 million to EUR 300 million for the 2026 financial year.
The impairment relates to assets of the Board & Paper division and includes both property, plant and equipment as well as goodwill. It is primarily due to weaker cash flow projections.
The impairment has no impact on adjusted Group EBITDA for the 2026 full year. However, adjusted Group EBITDA is expected to arrive in a range of EUR 300 million to EUR 320 million (2025: EUR 395 million pro forma excl. TANN; EUR 418 million incl. TANN), primarily due to the sharp increase in energy costs in the Board & Paper division.
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For the 2026 financial year, the MM Group expects to report a net result of EUR -270 million to EUR -340 million (2025: EUR 77 million), largely reflecting the impact of this impairment.
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19-Nov-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043 1 501 36 91180
|Fax:
|0043 1 501 36 91391
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@mm.group
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|ISIN:
|AT0000938204
|WKN:
|93820
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|5299001AMHDLKUM80611
|EQS News ID:
|2438874
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2438874 19-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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