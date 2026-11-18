EQS-Ad-hoc: Medios AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

Medios AG: Medios AG adopts public share buyback program



18-Nov-2026 / 18:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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The buyback program is set to start tomorrow and extend until no later than November 19, 2027.



Thereby, Medios makes use of the authorization granted by the annual shareholders’ meeting of June 10, 2026, according to which until June 9, 2031, Medios may buy back shares totaling up to 10% of either the registered share capital at the time of the resolution or, if this amount is lower, the registered share capital at the time this authorization is exercised. No treasury shares have been purchased using this authorization so far. Medios currently holds 986,362 treasury shares from prior purchases (approx. 3.87% of the registered share capital). These 986,362 treasury shares are to be redeemed soon, and the share capital is to be reduced accordingly.



The shares to be repurchased may be used for any purpose permitted under the authorization granted by the annual shareholders’ meeting on June 10, 2026. These shares may also be redeemed.



The buyback program will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Further details will be published prior to the start of the buyback program. Medios reserves the right to terminate the buyback program at any time.

Disclosing person: Stefan Bauerreis, member of the management board (CFO)



End of Inside Information



Contact

Katrin Neuffer

Director Investor Relations & Communications

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

ir@medios.group

www.medios.ag

Berlin, November 18, 2026 – Today, the management board of Medios AG (“Medios”) decided to adopt a public buyback program for up to 1,500,000 shares of Medios (amounting to approx. ca. 5.88% of the share capital in the amount of EUR 25,505,723.00) via the stock exchange. The volume of the buyback program amounts to up to EUR 19 million (excluding incidental purchasing costs).The buyback program is set to start tomorrow and extend until no later than November 19, 2027.Thereby, Medios makes use of the authorization granted by the annual shareholders’ meeting of June 10, 2026, according to which until June 9, 2031, Medios may buy back shares totaling up to 10% of either the registered share capital at the time of the resolution or, if this amount is lower, the registered share capital at the time this authorization is exercised. No treasury shares have been purchased using this authorization so far. Medios currently holds 986,362 treasury shares from prior purchases (approx. 3.87% of the registered share capital). These 986,362 treasury shares are to be redeemed soon, and the share capital is to be reduced accordingly.The shares to be repurchased may be used for any purpose permitted under the authorization granted by the annual shareholders’ meeting on June 10, 2026. These shares may also be redeemed.The buyback program will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Further details will be published prior to the start of the buyback program. Medios reserves the right to terminate the buyback program at any time.Disclosing person: Stefan Bauerreis, member of the management board (CFO)End of Inside InformationKatrin NeufferDirector Investor Relations & CommunicationsMedios AGHeidestraße 9 | 10557 BerlinT +49 30 232 566 800



End of Inside Information

18-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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