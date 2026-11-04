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EQS-Adhoc: MPC Oceanic Group acquires 41% stake in Marlow Navigation

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EQS-Ad-hoc: MPC Oceanic Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
MPC Oceanic Group acquires 41% stake in Marlow Navigation

04-Nov-2026 / 10:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

MPC Oceanic Group acquires 41% stake in Marlow Navigation

Hamburg, 4 November 2026 – MPC Oceanic Group AG (“MPC Oceanic Group”, Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) today signed an agreement to acquire 41% of the shares in Marlow Navigation Co. Ltd. (“Marlow”). The existing shareholders of Marlow will retain majority ownership and, as part of the transaction, will also become a significant shareholder in MPC Oceanic Group.

Marlow is a leading provider of ship management services, specializing in crew management and seafarer training. With more than 1,300 shore-based professionals across 13 countries and in excess of 16,000 crew serving on board vessels at any given time, the Marlow Group provides crew management services to shipowners and operators for more than 1,150 vessels trading worldwide. In 2025, Marlow generated revenue of approximately USD 560 million.

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The purchase price for the 41% stake amounts to approximately USD 126 million and comprises a cash component of approximately USD 97 million and the issuance of new MPC Oceanic Group shares with a value of approximately USD 29 million to the shareholders of Marlow as part of a capital increase against contributions in kind.

As part of the capital increase against contributions in kind, new shares are to be issued from authorized capital at an issue price of EUR 7.00 per share. Following completion of the capital increase, the shareholders of Marlow are expected to hold approximately 9% of MPC Oceanic Group. It is intended to propose at the next Annual General Meeting that a representative of Marlow’s existing shareholders be appointed to the Supervisory Board of MPC Oceanic Group.

One-third of the cash component will be financed from existing cash resources and two-thirds through debt financing.

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Completion of the acquisition is subject to the required regulatory and antitrust approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected in early 2027.

The agreements entered into between the shareholders contain certain provisions for MPC Oceanic Group as a minority shareholder relating to governance, information and disposal rights, financing, reciprocal acquisition rights and restrictions on share transfers.

Contact and person making the notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR

MPC Oceanic Group AG
Stefan Zenker
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel. +49 (40) 380 22-4347
Email: s.zenker@mpc-oceanic.com

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual future results may differ materially from those currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties relating to litigation or investigations and the availability of financial resources. MPC Oceanic Group AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.



End of Inside Information

04-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MPC Oceanic Group AG
Palmaille 71
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878
E-mail: ir@mpc-oceanic.com
Internet: www.mpc-oceanic.com
ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
WKN: A1TNWJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200D201CARYBPU604
EQS News ID: 2427088

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2427088  04-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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