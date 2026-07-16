EQS-Adhoc: MPC Oceanic Group raises forecast for the financial year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
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Hamburg, 25 August 2026 – Today, the Management Board of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG (to be renamed MPC Oceanic Group AG*, also referred to as “MPC Oceanic Group” or “the Company”) resolved to raise the forecast for the financial year 2026 based on the positive business performance in the first half of 2026 and the updated projection for the full year.
MPC Oceanic Group now expects revenue of between EUR 50 million and EUR 53 million (previously: EUR 45 million to EUR 50 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) are now expected to range between EUR 30 million and EUR 33 million (previously: EUR 25 million to EUR 30 million).
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In the first half of 2026, the MPC Oceanic Group generated revenue of EUR 22.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 21.6 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 17.1 million (H1 2025: EUR 12.8 million). This corresponds to revenue growth of 5.6% and an increase in EBT of 33.6% year-on-year. The strong earnings growth was primarily attributable to higher income from the co-investment portfolio and a stable cost base.
The Group interim report as of 30 June 2026 will be published on 3 September 2026.
The forecast upgrade is driven by the strong earnings performance in the first half of the year and the expected continuation of the positive business development over the remainder of the year, based on the updated projection. In particular, the Management Board expects higher contributions from the transaction and project business as well as from co-investments.
The new forecast assumes that the market and general conditions relevant to the MPC Oceanic Group will not deteriorate materially during the remainder of the year and that material expected transactions and earnings contributions will be realized as planned.
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*The company is currently still operating under the name MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG. Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on August 28, 2026, and registration in the commercial register, the company will operate under the name “MPC Oceanic Group AG” beginning in September 2026.
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, exchange-rate fluctuations, uncertainties relating to litigation or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. MPC Capital AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Adjectives such as "strong", "significant", "material" or "substantial" describe changes in key figures that deviate by at least 10% from the respective comparative figure.
Contact and person making the notification pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
MPC Capital AG
End of Inside Information
25-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
|Palmaille 67
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-4878
|E-mail:
|ir@mpc-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.mpc-capital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNWJ4
|WKN:
|A1TNWJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200D201CARYBPU604
|EQS News ID:
|2388368
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2388368 25-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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