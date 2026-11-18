EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: NAKIKI SE and ecrop GmbH sign cooperation and agreement in principle for proposed full acquisition
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EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Cooperation and Collaboration / Joint Venture/Strategic corporate decision
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Frankfurt am Main / Amberg, 18 November 2026 – NAKIKI SE and ecrop GmbH have signed a cooperation agreement and an agreement in principle. The agreement provides for NAKIKI to market the OmniOmni Ecosystem exclusively and sets out the proposed steps through which publicly listed NAKIKI SE intends to acquire full ownership of ecrop GmbH. The commercial objective is a reverse IPO of ecrop through NAKIKI.
The management of ecrop GmbH and the Management Board of NAKIKI SE have agreed on the proposed combination. The individual acquisition steps require separate agreements.
The Supervisory Board of NAKIKI SE has approved the proposed acquisition. Its implementation is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming General Meeting.
NAKIKI SE – The Management Board
Contact
info@nakiki.se
www.nakiki.se
ISIN: DE000A41YG13
WKN: A41YG1
Ticker symbol: WDL
NAKIKI SE is responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Inside Information
18-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Hanauer Landstr. 204
|60314 Frankfurt on the Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 8700 764 30
|E-mail:
|info@nakiki.se
|Internet:
|https://nakiki.se
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YG13, DE000A460N46
|WKN:
|A41YG1, A460N4
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21
|EQS News ID:
|2437596
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2437596 18-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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