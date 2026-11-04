EQS-Adhoc: NEXTDC Limited: Response to Share Raid by Goodman Group and Digital Realty

EQS-Ad-hoc: Nextdc Limited / Key word(s): Statement/Statement

NEXTDC Limited: Response to Share Raid by Goodman Group and Digital Realty



05-Nov-2026 / 00:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung



ASX Release

5 November 2026 Response to Share Raid by

Goodman Group and Digital Realty

NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) (“NEXTDC” or the “Company”) notes the aftermarket share raid on NEXTDC by Ackland Investments No.1 Pty Limited as trustee for the Ackland Investments No.1 Trust (“Ackland”), a vehicle owned in equal shares by Goodman Group (ASX: GMG) (“Goodman”) and Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) (“Digital Realty”).

NEXTDC understands that Ackland conducted an aftermarket book build on 4 November 2026 seeking to acquire NEXTDC shares at A$9.50 per share, up to a maximum holding of 9.9% of NEXTDC’s ordinary shares. NEXTDC does not know the outcome of the share raid.

NEXTDC notes the statement by Goodman and Digital Realty (through their broker) to investors during the aftermarket book build that they have “no intention of submitting a control proposal or making a takeover bid for the Company at this time, but reserve their right to do so”.

The Board considers this an opportunistic move by Goodman and Digital Realty. The share raid comes two weeks after NEXTDC’s 21 October 2026 announcement of the M3 Melbourne power delay and revised FY27 guidance, and was made through an aftermarket book build open only to institutional investors.

The Board is not in possession of any takeover proposal at this time. Any bona fide approaches will be considered by the Board on their merits and in the best interests of all NEXTDC shareholders. At this time, NEXTDC shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to this announcement.

NEXTDC is mindful of its continuous disclosure obligations and will keep the market informed of any further developments in compliance with those obligations.

The Company has appointed Barrenjoey Advisory Pty Limited and UBS Securities Australia Limited as its joint lead financial advisers and Cadence Advisory as its independent financial adviser. Mallesons is acting as its legal adviser.

Authorised for release by the Board of NEXTDC Limited.

ENDS

For more information:

Investor enquiries Media enquiries

Simon Guzowski Ben Wilson

T: +61 2 8072 4943 Senior Managing Director, Teneo

E:

E:

NEXTDC Investor Centre:

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC is an ASX 100-listed technology company and Asia’s most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and connectivity for global cloud computing providers, enterprise, and Government.



NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction, and operation of Australia’s only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities and is one of the first data centre operators in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard.



Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia’s most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.



NEXTDC is powering the intelligence economy.

To learn more, visit

NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) (‘NEXTDC’ or the ‘Company’). The ASX Market Announcement of the below release can also be viewed at www.nextdc.com/investor-centre . The information is being provided for the holders of NEXTDC’s A$1,100,000,000 1.75 per cent. Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2031 (ISIN XS3485473303) admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock ExchangeASX Release5 November 2026 Response to Share Raid byGoodman Group and Digital RealtyNEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) (“” or the “”) notes the aftermarket share raid on NEXTDC by Ackland Investments No.1 Pty Limited as trustee for the Ackland Investments No.1 Trust (“”), a vehicle owned in equal shares by Goodman Group (ASX: GMG) (“”) and Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) (“”).NEXTDC understands that Ackland conducted an aftermarket book build on 4 November 2026 seeking to acquire NEXTDC shares at A$9.50 per share, up to a maximum holding of 9.9% of NEXTDC’s ordinary shares. NEXTDC does not know the outcome of the share raid.NEXTDC notes the statement by Goodman and Digital Realty (through their broker) to investors during the aftermarket book build that they haveThe Board considers this an opportunistic move by Goodman and Digital Realty. The share raid comes two weeks after NEXTDC’s 21 October 2026 announcement of the M3 Melbourne power delay and revised FY27 guidance, and was made through an aftermarket book build open only to institutional investors.The Board is not in possession of any takeover proposal at this time. Any bona fide approaches will be considered by the Board on their merits and in the best interests of all NEXTDC shareholders. At this time, NEXTDC shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to this announcement.NEXTDC is mindful of its continuous disclosure obligations and will keep the market informed of any further developments in compliance with those obligations.The Company has appointed Barrenjoey Advisory Pty Limited and UBS Securities Australia Limited as its joint lead financial advisers and Cadence Advisory as its independent financial adviser. Mallesons is acting as its legal adviser.Authorised for release by the Board of NEXTDC Limited.For more information:Investor enquiries Media enquiriesT: +61 2 8072 4943 Senior Managing Director, TeneoE: investorrelations@nextdc.com M: +61 407 966 083E: ben.wilson@teneo.com NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/investor-centre About NEXTDCNEXTDC is an ASX 100-listed technology company and Asia’s most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and connectivity for global cloud computing providers, enterprise, and Government.NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction, and operation of Australia’s only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities and is one of the first data centre operators in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. NEXTDC’s corporate operations have been certified carbon neutral under the Australian Government’sCarbon Neutral StandardOur Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia’s most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.NEXTDC isTo learn more, visit www.nextdc.com



End of Inside Information

05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group



View original content: EQS News