EQS-Adhoc: NEXTDC Limited: Response to Statement by Goodman Group & Digital Realty
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Nextdc Limited / Key word(s): Statement/Statement
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NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) (‘NEXTDC’ or the ‘Company’). The ASX Market Announcement of the below release can also be viewed at www.nextdc.com/investor-centre. The information is being provided for the holders of NEXTDC’s A$1,100,000,000 1.75 per cent. Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2031 (ISIN XS3485473303) admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange. A copy of this statement including the Announcement from Goodman and Digital Realty titled 'Acquisition of a 9.9% interest in NEXTDC' can also be accessed at the ASX Announcement section at www.nextdc.com/investor-centre.
ASX Release
9 November 2026 Response to Statement by
Goodman Group and Digital Realty
NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) (“NEXTDC” or the “Company”) notes the statement released to the ASX today by Goodman Group (ASX: GMG) (“Goodman”) and Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) (“Digital Realty”) (the “Media Statement”). A copy of the Media Statement is attached.
The Media Statement says that Goodman and Digital Realty, through a jointly owned vehicle, have acquired a 9.9% interest in NEXTDC at an average price of A$9.22 per share. NEXTDC understands that vehicle to be Ackland Investments No.1 Pty Limited as trustee for the Ackland Investments No.1 Trust (“Ackland”). Ackland’s substantial holding notice, lodged today, shows that it acquired all 75,215,528 NEXTDC shares between 3 and 6 November 2026, and that the maximum price it paid was A$10.40 per share, on 6 November 2026.
Goodman and Digital Realty also state that they have “neither formed nor made any agreement on potential further engagement, if any, beyond the acquisition of a stake in NEXTDC”, and that neither party has “any present intention of submitting a control proposal, or making a takeover offer for NEXTDC”, although each reserves its right to do so should circumstances change.
In the Media Statement, Goodman and Digital Realty say they “look forward to a potential collaboration with the NEXTDC board and management”. NEXTDC has not received any formal communication from Goodman or Digital Realty in relation to the Media Statement. The Board has not received any proposal from Goodman, Digital Realty or Ackland, and is not in possession of any takeover proposal at this time. Any bona fide proposal will be considered by the Board on its merits and in the best interests of all NEXTDC shareholders.
NEXTDC shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the Media Statement.
NEXTDC is mindful of its continuous disclosure obligations and will keep the market informed of any further developments in compliance with those obligations.
Authorised for release by the Chairman and CEO of NEXTDC Limited.
ENDS
For more information:
Investor enquiries Media enquiries
Simon Guzowski Ben Wilson
T: +61 2 8072 4943 Senior Managing Director, Teneo
E: investorrelations@nextdc.com M: +61 407 966 083
E: ben.wilson@teneo.com
NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/investor-centre
About NEXTDC
NEXTDC is an ASX 100-listed technology company and Asia’s most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and connectivity for global cloud computing providers, enterprise, and Government.
NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction, and operation of Australia’s only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities and is one of the first data centre operators in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. NEXTDC’s corporate operations have been certified carbon neutral under the Australian Government’s Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard.
Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia’s most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.
NEXTDC is powering the intelligence economy.
To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com
End of Inside Information
09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEXTDC Limited
|20 Wharf Street
|4000 Brisbane City
|Australia
|ISIN:
|AU000000NXT8
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900RTERU3X7G3D672
|EQS News ID:
|2430448
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2430448 09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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