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EQS-Adhoc: NEXTDC Limited - trading halt of ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Nextdc Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Statement
NEXTDC Limited - trading halt of ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange

19-Oct-2026 / 09:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) (“NEXTDC” or the “Company”), announced today 19 October 2026 that trading of its ordinary shares on the regulated market of Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) will be halted, at the Company’s request, from the time of the announcement on 19 October 2026 until the earlier of it making an announcement to the ASX and the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 21 October 2026.  This trading halt takes place in the context of the need to inform the market of a material update on the impact of a delay to the supply of power at its M3 Melbourne data centre.
 
A copy of the Trading Halt request can be seen at the NEXTDC website at www.nextdc.com/investor-centre, provided for the information of holders of NEXTDC's A$1,100,000,000 1.75 per cent. Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2031 (ISIN XS3485473303) admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

 


End of Inside Information

19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: NEXTDC Limited
20 Wharf Street
4000 Brisbane City
Australia
ISIN: AU000000NXT8
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 529900RTERU3X7G3D672
EQS News ID: 2417864

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2417864  19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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