EQS-Adhoc: Nexum Group AG: Purchase agreement signed for residential real estate project in Munich
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Nexum Group AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts
Werbung
Nexum Group AG: Purchase agreement signed for residential real estate project in Munich
Munich, 3 November 2026 – Nexum Group AG has signed the purchase agreement for a residential real estate project in Maxvorstadt, near the Technical University of Munich. Nexum plans to revitalize the existing building, add a new floor to the roof, and construct a new building in the rear courtyard. This will result in a total of approximately 2,800 square meters of gross floor area (GFA). The acquisition was completed with a significant discount off the standard land value. The total investment volume for the project amounts to approximately 20 million euros. A preliminary building permit has been granted, and the building application has already been submitted.
End of Inside Information
03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Werbung
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nexum Group AG
|Perusastrasse 7
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 172 2620936
|E-mail:
|info@nexum-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YGA6
|WKN:
|A41YGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
|LEI Code:
|5299003LVPXHGHTWP936
|EQS News ID:
|2427728
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2427728 03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Nexum Group
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Nexum Group
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen