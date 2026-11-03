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EQS-Adhoc: Nexum Group AG: Purchase agreement signed for residential real estate project in Munich

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Nexum Group AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts
Nexum Group AG: Purchase agreement signed for residential real estate project in Munich

03-Nov-2026 / 17:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Nexum Group AG: Purchase agreement signed for residential real estate project in Munich

Munich, 3 November 2026 – Nexum Group AG has signed the purchase agreement for a residential real estate project in Maxvorstadt, near the Technical University of Munich. Nexum plans to revitalize the existing building, add a new floor to the roof, and construct a new building in the rear courtyard. This will result in a total of approximately 2,800 square meters of gross floor area (GFA). The acquisition was completed with a significant discount off the standard land value. The total investment volume for the project amounts to approximately 20 million euros. A preliminary building permit has been granted, and the building application has already been submitted.

Contact person:
Sebastian Holl, CFO
Email: info@nexum-group.de
Website: https://www.nexum-group.de/en



End of Inside Information

03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

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Language: English
Company: Nexum Group AG
Perusastrasse 7
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 172 2620936
E-mail: info@nexum-group.de
ISIN: DE000A41YGA6
WKN: A41YGA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
LEI Code: 5299003LVPXHGHTWP936
EQS News ID: 2427728

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2427728  03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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