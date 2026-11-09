EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data Group reports Q3 2026 and raises its FY 2026 revenue outlook communicated on 17 June 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter
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Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Northern Data Group reports Q3 2026 and raises its FY 2026 revenue outlook communicated on 17 June 2026
Frankfurt am Main – 9 November 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data” or “the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today publishes its Q3 2026 results and raises its FY 2026 revenue outlook.
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Q3 2026 revenue[1] was approximately EUR 59 million (Q3 2025: EUR 8 million) and Q3 2026 adjusted EBITDA[2] was approximately EUR 34 million[3].
Cash and cash equivalents balance as of September 30, 2026, amounted to approximately EUR 24 million (June 30, 2026: EUR 40 million).
Northern Data raises its FY 2026 revenue outlook to be between EUR 190 million and EUR 210 million.
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The increase against the previously communicated FY 2026 revenue outlook of EUR 170 million to EUR 190 million reflects improved pricing dynamics and continued high level of utilization of its GPU estate.
[1] Excluding other income.
[2] Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure defined as Northern Data’s EBITDA, adjusted to eliminate the effects of certain non-cash and/or other items that do not reflect the ongoing strategic business operations. The adjustments to EBITDA add back the impacts of non-cash and non-recurring items which currently include: stock option plan expenses, legal costs, and gain/loss from foreign currency valuation.
[3] As of the date of this announcement, the Q3 2025 comparative data for continued operations (excluding the Peak Mining business) was not available.
Jose Cano
End of Inside Information
09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32
|EQS News ID:
|2431242
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2431242 09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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