EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: Extension of term loan concluded

EQS-Ad-hoc: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital measures / Significant loan agreement

Novem Group S.A.: Extension of term loan concluded



27-Apr-2026 / 14:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Novem Group S.A.: Extension of term loan concluded

Luxembourg, 27 April 2026 – Novem Group S.A. secured the extension of its existing syndicated loan facilities with a total volume of €210.0 million, thereof €160.0 million term loan facility and €50.0 million revolving credit facility, at market standard margins and a term until 30 June 2028. By amending the current term facility that originally matured in July 2026, Novem will moreover reduce the volume of term debt by €90.0 million.

Despite the challenging market environment, the extension of the existing facilities provides Novem with a robust financing foundation. The underlying contractual regulations in the facilities agreement provide for certain conditions, amongst others, regarding the distribution of dividends during the lifetime of the facilities. Against this background, the Management Board of Novem Group S.A., in agreement with the Supervisory Board, will propose not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2025/26 at the Annual General Meeting on 20 August 2026. Based on current assumptions, a dividend payment is also not expected for the current financial year 2026/27.