EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2018

Orascom Development Holding AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2018

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/AGM/EGM
Orascom Development Holding AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2018

17-Apr-2018 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2018

Altdorf, April 17, 2018 - The Annual General Meeting 2018 of Orascom Development Holding AG will be held in Altdorf on 8 May 2018. At the meeting, the Board of Directors will propose, among others, the approval of the annual report and the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2017 as well as the appropriation of results. Further, the Board of Directors proposes a capital reduction (without distribution to shareholders) by decreasing the par value of the Company's shares from CHF 23.20 to CHF 5.00 per share.

All members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes that Mr. Naguib Sawiris, current member of the Board of Directors, to be elected as an additional member of the Company's Nomination & Compensation Committee.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting will be sent by mail to all shareholders registered in the Company's share register and is available on the Company's website (www.orascomdh.com, under the link Investor Relations > Corporate Filings).

About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. The Group currently operates ten destinations; five in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Fayoum Makadi, and Harram City), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of Orascom Development Holding (ODH) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


Contact for Investors:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Email: ir@orascomdh.com

 

Contact for Media Relations: 

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG
​Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
​Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

 

Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.


Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YMWJRTRUTT
Document title: ODH AGM INVITATION ENGLISH
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valor: A0NJ37
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

675489  17-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=675489&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
