EQS-Adhoc: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA: Ottobock acquires patient care business from Blatchford in Norway for approximately € 110 million
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
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Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of (EU) Regulation No. 596/2014:
Ottobock acquires patient care business from Blatchford in Norway for approximately € 110 million
Duderstadt, 13 May 2026
Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000BCK2223) (Ottobock) today concluded a purchase agreement with Blatchford Ltd., UK, (Blatchford) to acquire Blatchford Norway A/S (Blatchford Norway) for a purchase price of approximately € 110 million.
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The acquisition encompasses the Norwegian patient care business of Blatchford with eight locations and around 200 employees. The total revenue of Blatchford Norway most recently amounted to around € 40 million. Based on the existing profitability of the business as well as expected synergies, the acquisition will remain at the Ottobock’s Group profitability level.
By acquiring Blatchford Norway, Ottobock is further expanding its international Patient Care network, which includes more than 420 locations to date. Ottobock has not been represented with its own locations in the Norwegian market up to now. With this acquisition, the company strategically closes a gap in the European market and is consistently following its acquisition strategy of acquiring leading patient care companies and integrating them into its international network. This is being done in particular because close cooperation between operating doctors/hospitals, rehabilitation centres and O&P Patient Care clinics is becoming increasingly important due to technological developments in the orthosis & prosthesis (O&P) industry.
The transaction will be closed as planned within the next few days.
Investor contact:
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Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
End of Inside Information
13-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
|Max-Näder-Straße 15
|37115 Duderstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 5527 848 - 0
|E-mail:
|info@ottobock.com
|Internet:
|https://corporate.ottobock.com
|ISIN:
|DE000BCK2223
|WKN:
|BCK222
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2326622
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2326622 13-May-2026 CET/CEST
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