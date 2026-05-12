EQS-Adhoc: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA: Ottobock acquires patient care business from Blatchford in Norway for approximately € 110 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA: Ottobock acquires patient care business from Blatchford in Norway for approximately € 110 million



13-May-2026 / 08:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of (EU) Regulation No. 596/2014:

Ottobock acquires patient care business from Blatchford in Norway for approximately € 110 million

Duderstadt, 13 May 2026

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000BCK2223) (Ottobock) today concluded a purchase agreement with Blatchford Ltd., UK, (Blatchford) to acquire Blatchford Norway A/S (Blatchford Norway) for a purchase price of approximately € 110 million.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The acquisition encompasses the Norwegian patient care business of Blatchford with eight locations and around 200 employees. The total revenue of Blatchford Norway most recently amounted to around € 40 million. Based on the existing profitability of the business as well as expected synergies, the acquisition will remain at the Ottobock’s Group profitability level.

By acquiring Blatchford Norway, Ottobock is further expanding its international Patient Care network, which includes more than 420 locations to date. Ottobock has not been represented with its own locations in the Norwegian market up to now. With this acquisition, the company strategically closes a gap in the European market and is consistently following its acquisition strategy of acquiring leading patient care companies and integrating them into its international network. This is being done in particular because close cooperation between operating doctors/hospitals, rehabilitation centres and O&P Patient Care clinics is becoming increasingly important due to technological developments in the orthosis & prosthesis (O&P) industry.

The transaction will be closed as planned within the next few days.

Investor contact:

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Julia Hartmann

VP Investor Relations

Mobile +49 151 556 848 07

Julia.Hartmann@ottobock.de

