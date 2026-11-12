EQS-Adhoc: Pentixapharm Holding AG extends drawdown period and term of its convertible bond with Eckert & Ziegler SE to 2030 with adjusted terms

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Other

Pentixapharm Holding AG extends drawdown period and term of its convertible bond with Eckert & Ziegler SE to 2030 with adjusted terms



12-Nov-2026 / 10:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





12 November 2026

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Pentixapharm Holding AG extends drawdown period and term of its convertible bond with Eckert & Ziegler SE to 2030 with adjusted terms

Pentixapharm Holding AG (the “Company”) today entered into an agreement with Eckert & Ziegler SE (“EZAG”), as sole bondholder, to amend the 4.00% Corporate Convertible Bond 2024/2027 with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 18.5 million (the “Convertible Bond”) (the “Amendment Agreement”). The term of the Convertible Bond is extended from 31 December 2027 to 31 December 2030. The Company may now call for payment of the issue price of the 27 bonds not yet issued, with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 13.5 million, until 30 June 2030. In addition, the Company obtains the right to redeem the Convertible Bond early at its principal amount plus accrued interest. The extension increases the Company’s financial flexibility: repayment of the bonds already issued, with a principal amount of EUR 5.0 million, is deferred by three years, and further funds remain available for drawdown until mid-2030. In return, the interest rate increases from 4.00% to 6.00% p.a. as of 1 January 2027. In future, the conversion right may in principle be exercised at any time during the term. Furthermore, the Company undertakes to grant security for other bonds or comparable capital market liabilities only if the Convertible Bond participates equally in such security or receives equivalent security. The Company will also ensure this for its subsidiaries, in which it holds more than 85% of the equity interests or voting rights, as well as for Pentixapharm AG and all subsidiaries that currently own intellectual property belonging to the issuer or Pentixapharm AG or have been granted exclusive licenses to such intellectual property.

Werbung

To cover the conversion rights arising from the aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Bond in full with conditional capital, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board intend to propose an increase in the conditional capital to the 2027 Annual General Meeting. Until then, the Company may, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bond, service conversion rights to the extent they exceed the existing conditional capital, in particular from authorized capital, by delivering treasury shares or by cash settlement.

The value of the Amendment Agreement amounts to approximately EUR 3.7 million in total. It was determined, without a separate valuation of the other amendments, on the basis of the Company’s increased maximum interest expense for the Convertible Bond over the extended term, assuming the issuance of all 37 bonds.

The Company treats EZAG as a related party. The Chairman of the Company’s Supervisory Board, Dr. Andreas Eckert, is also Chairman of EZAG’s Supervisory Board. Dr. Harald Hasselmann, a member of the Company’s Supervisory Board, is also Chairman of EZAG’s Management Board. Eckert Wagniskapital und Frühphasenfinanzierung GmbH (“EWK”) holds more than 30% in each of the Company and EZAG. Dr. Andreas Eckert holds 49.6% of EWK and is its managing director.

Werbung

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company have approved the amendment of the terms and conditions. Dr. Andreas Eckert and Dr. Harald Hasselmann did not participate in the resolution and abstained from voting.

12 November 2026

Pentixapharm Holding AG, Berlin

The Management Board

Contact: ir@pentixapharm.com

Pentixapharm Holding AG, Robert-Rössle-Straße 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

ISIN: DE000A40AEG0

Stock exchange: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)