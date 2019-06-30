EQS-Adhoc: PJSC Mosenergo Releases IFRS Financial Results for 1H 2019

|
EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
PJSC Mosenergo Releases IFRS Financial Results for 1H 2019
12-Aug-2019 / 15:56 CET/CEST
RELEASE
August 12, 2019
Moscow
Mosenergo Releases IFRS Financial Results for 1H 2019
Mosenergo releases interim abbreviated unaudited consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 6 months ended June 30, 2019.
|Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Key Figures, (mn RUR)
|6M 2018
|6M 2019
|Revenue
|107,668
|103,855
|Operating Costs
|(88,491)
|(89,686)
|Marginal profit(1)
|15,151
|17,247
|Operating Profit
|18,552
|14,039
|EBITDA, adj. (2)
|26,797
|22,094
|Profit for the Period
|15,232
|12,730
(1) Calculated as "Revenue from electricity sales + Revenue from heat sales - Variable costs"
(2) Adjusted to net charge for impairment and other provisions
Mosenergo revenue for 6M 2019 decreased by 3.5% year-on-year down to RUR 103,855 mn. The reason for the decline was revenue from capacity sales decrease (-32.6%), on the back of capacity supply agreements expiry for three CSA units, as well as decreased revenue from heat sales (-5.8%) on the account of lower output for warmer weather in the report period.
Operating costs for 1H 2019 amounted to RUR 89,686 mn, thus growing marginally by 1.4%, mainly on the account of fuel costs increase by 2.1%.
EBITDA, adjusted to net charge for impairment and other provisions, for the report period decreased by 17.6%, down to RUR 22,094 mn).
Mosenergo marginal profit in 1H 2019 amounted to RUR 17,247 mn, up by 13.8%, resulting from increased electricity output (+6.8%) and weighted average electricity price growth by 10.1%.
Mosenergo IFRS profit for 1H 2019 decreased by 16.4%, down to RUR 12,730 mn.
MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT
