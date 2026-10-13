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EQS-Adhoc: PNE revises guidance for the fiscal year 2026

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PNE AG
6.69 EUR -0.39 EUR -5.51 %
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EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
PNE revises guidance for the fiscal year 2026

13-Oct-2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Ad hoc notification

PNE revises guidance for the fiscal year 2026

Cuxhaven, Octorer 13, 2026 – Based on its updated forecast for the 2026 financial year, the PNE Group now expects consolidated EBITDA to be between EUR 60 million and EUR 75 million and a normalised EBITDA to be between EUR 65 million and EUR 80 million; according to the most recently published guidance, the Board of Management had previously anticipated consolidated EBITDA for the 2026 financial year to be between EUR 90 million and EUR 120 million consolidated normalised EBITDA for the 2026 financial year to be between EUR 110 million and EUR 140 million.

Against the backdrop of a generally challenging industry environment, the company has reassessed its previous forecasts regarding the completion and disposal of wind farm projects in particular. It now expects that, that some of the earnings contributions originally anticipated for the 2026 financial year will not be realised until 2027 rather than in 2026. In addition, the Company has decided to retain certain operational wind farms that were originally intended for sale within its own generation portfolio.

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Your contact persons:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com


End of Inside Information

13-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3, DE000A460J75
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW, A460J7
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200KEHI6OQSGGN373
EQS News ID: 2415196

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2415196  13-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle PNE Aktie News

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