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EQS-Adhoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE expects a slight decline in organic revenues but reaffirms EBITDA growth outlook

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EQS-Ad-hoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE expects a slight decline in organic revenues but reaffirms EBITDA growth outlook

29-Oct-2026 / 19:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Unterföhring, October 29, 2026. Against the backdrop of a difficult economic environment and private consumption falling short of the momentum anticipated by economic institutes, the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE now revised its forecast for Group organic revenues. The Group expects a slight decline in organic Group revenues for the full-year, after previously anticipating slight growth (2025 adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes: EUR 3,381 million). 

With a sustainably lean cost base and disciplined cash management, ProSiebenSat.1 expects to offset the aforementioned reduction in organic revenues in order to lay the groundwork for further profitable growth. Therfore, the Group confirms its outlook for all other most significant financial performance indicators for the financial year 2026: ProSiebenSat.1 anticipates a significant year-on-year increase in EBITDA compared to the previous year (2025: EUR 241 million), while Group revenues are expected to decline moderately (2025: EUR 3,675 million). The Group also expects net financial debt to remain stable at the end of 2026 (2025: EUR 1,343 million) and continues to target a leverage ratio in the range of 3.0x to 3.5x (2025: 3.3x).
Contact:
Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter
Head of Group Communications & Events

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7 · D-85774 Unterföhring
Tel. +49 89 950 725 98
Mobil +49 17 283 527 03

Stefanie.Rupp@prosiebensat1.com


End of Inside Information

29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 9507-2598
Fax: +49 (0)89 9507-92598
E-mail: Stefanie.Rupp@prosiebensat1.com
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com
ISIN: DE000PSM7770
WKN: 777117
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
EQS News ID: 2424942

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2424942  29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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