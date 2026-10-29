EQS-Adhoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE expects a slight decline in organic revenues but reaffirms EBITDA growth outlook
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EQS-Ad-hoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter
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Unterföhring, October 29, 2026. Against the backdrop of a difficult economic environment and private consumption falling short of the momentum anticipated by economic institutes, the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE now revised its forecast for Group organic revenues. The Group expects a slight decline in organic Group revenues for the full-year, after previously anticipating slight growth (2025 adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes: EUR 3,381 million).
With a sustainably lean cost base and disciplined cash management, ProSiebenSat.1 expects to offset the aforementioned reduction in organic revenues in order to lay the groundwork for further profitable growth. Therfore, the Group confirms its outlook for all other most significant financial performance indicators for the financial year 2026: ProSiebenSat.1 anticipates a significant year-on-year increase in EBITDA compared to the previous year (2025: EUR 241 million), while Group revenues are expected to decline moderately (2025: EUR 3,675 million). The Group also expects net financial debt to remain stable at the end of 2026 (2025: EUR 1,343 million) and continues to target a leverage ratio in the range of 3.0x to 3.5x (2025: 3.3x).
Contact:
Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter
Head of Group Communications & Events
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7 · D-85774 Unterföhring
Tel. +49 89 950 725 98
Mobil +49 17 283 527 03
Stefanie.Rupp@prosiebensat1.com
End of Inside Information
29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 9507-2598
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 9507-92598
|E-mail:
|Stefanie.Rupp@prosiebensat1.com
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|ISIN:
|DE000PSM7770
|WKN:
|777117
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
|EQS News ID:
|2424942
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2424942 29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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