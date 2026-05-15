EQS-Adhoc: PWO AG: PWO AG has reappointed Carlo Lazzarini as member of the Executive Board and its Chairman for another 5 years
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EQS-Ad-hoc: PWO AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
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PWO AG has reappointed Carlo Lazzarini as member of the Executive Board and its Chairman for another 5 years
Oberkirch, May 18, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of PWO AG today unanimously agreed to reappoint Carlo Lazzarini as a member of the Executive Board of PWO AG for another five years, effective January 1, 2027, and to confirm him in his role as Chairman of the Executive Board.
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18-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PWO AG
|Industriestraße 8
|77704 Oberkirch
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7802 84-844
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7802 84-789
|E-mail:
|ir@pwo-group.com
|Internet:
|www.pwo-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006968001
|WKN:
|696800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2328966
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2328966 18-May-2026 CET/CEST
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