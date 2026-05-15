EQS-Adhoc: PWO AG: PWO AG has reappointed Carlo Lazzarini as member of the Executive Board and its Chairman for another 5 years

EQS-Ad-hoc: PWO AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

PWO AG: PWO AG has reappointed Carlo Lazzarini as member of the Executive Board and its Chairman for another 5 years



18-May-2026 / 11:34 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PWO AG has reappointed Carlo Lazzarini as member of the Executive Board and its Chairman for another 5 years

Oberkirch, May 18, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of PWO AG today unanimously agreed to reappoint Carlo Lazzarini as a member of the Executive Board of PWO AG for another five years, effective January 1, 2027, and to confirm him in his role as Chairman of the Executive Board.

PWO AG

The Executive Board

Contact:

Lukas Daucher

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T. +49 7802 84 - 282

M. ir@pwo-group.com

Wer­bung Wer­bung

PWO AG

Industriestraße 8

77704 Oberkirch

pwo-group.com