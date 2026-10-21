EQS-Adhoc: q.beyond AG posts year-on-year reduction in EBITDA in third quarter of 2026 and lowers forecast for 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

q.beyond AG posts year-on-year reduction in EBITDA in third quarter of 2026 and lowers forecast for 2026 financial year



21-Oct-2026 / 11:48 CET/CEST

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q.beyond AG posts year-on-year reduction in EBITDA in third quarter of 2026 and lowers forecast for 2026 financial year

Cologne, 21 October 2026. Based on preliminary calculations, q.beyond AG generated EBITDA* of € -4.8 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: € 3.0 million). Earnings were negatively affected by provisions of € 4.3 million stated in the third quarter for the accelerated AI transformation announced in August 2026. Net of these one-off charges, EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026 stood at € -0.5 million. At € 43.2 million, preliminary revenues matched the previous year’s figure in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: € 43.6 million).

Based on updated projections, the Management Board of q.beyond AG has today therefore decided to amend its forecast for the 2026 financial year. The company now expects to report EBITDA of between € -4 million and € -2 million (previously: € 3 million to € 7 million) and expects to generate revenues of between € 174 million and € 178 million (previously: € 176 million to € 180 million).

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The forecast amendment was chiefly triggered by a one-off increase in licence costs and by additional expenses incurred for internal digitalisation projects, including costs for deploying AI solutions. Furthermore, the timescale for some projects in the sales pipeline has been deferred, meaning that these will no longer benefit earnings in the current financial year.

As part of its accelerated AI transformation, the company is currently reducing its cost base. Starting in 2027, the accelerated AI transformation will generate annual savings of around € 7 million. In parallel, significant growth in new orders will boost revenues in the coming year. At € 49.7 million, new orders in the third quarter of 2026 almost matched the level reported for the whole first half of 2026 (€ 51.9 million). In light of these factors, q.beyond expects to generate significant growth in revenues and EBITDA from the coming year and can confirm its return to positive consolidated net income and positive free cash flow*.

q.beyond AG will publish its Quarterly Statement for the third quarter of 2026 on 9 November 2026.

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* A definition of the key figures used can be found on Pages 27-28 of q.beyond’s 2025 Annual Report.

Notes:

This ad-hoc announcement contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and forecasts on the part of the management with regard to future events. Due to risks or erroneous assumptions, actual results may deviate materially from these forward-looking statements.



About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond is the leading IT partner for SMEs. We solve the technological challenges our European customers face and make their business models fit for the future. This way, we enhance our customers’ business value. We do so by implementing sovereign IT solutions and drawing on our proprietary, certified AI data centres. Our strong team of more than 1,000 specialists combines sector expertise with technical excellence. Core focuses of our activities include public and private clouds, operating business-critical applications based on Microsoft and SAP technologies, artificial intelligence, and IT security. Publicly listed, q.beyond is present across Germany and has locations in Latvia, Spain, Romania, India, and the USA.



Contact:

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

invest@qbeyond.de

www.qbeyond.de