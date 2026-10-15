EQS-Adhoc: RC Industrie Immobilien SE: Acquisition of a fully let commercial and industrial property in Mittenwalde for EUR 2.375 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: RC Industrie Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Significant contracts

RC Industrie Immobilien SE: Acquisition of a fully let commercial and industrial property in Mittenwalde for EUR 2.375 million



15-Oct-2026 / 13:43 CET/CEST

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RC Industrie Immobilien SE: Acquisition of a fully let commercial and industrial property in Mittenwalde for EUR 2.375 million

Hamburg, 15 October 2026 – RC Industrie Immobilien SE (ISIN DE000A41EC29, WKN A41EC2) has signed a notarised purchase agreement for the acquisition of a commercial and industrial property in Mittenwalde (Brandenburg). The purchase price amounts to EUR 2.375 million.

The property comprises a plot of approximately 41,500 m² with around 6,400 m² of lettable space. As part of a partial sale-and-leaseback, the previous owner and occupier will lease the property back for a minimum term of three years. The annual net rent amounts to approximately EUR 551,000.

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Contact

RC Industrie Immobilien SE

Sonja Petersen – Managing Director

Hermannstrasse 40, 20095 Hamburg, Germany

T: +49 403 688 126 77

E: info@rc-industrieimmobilien.com

W: www.rc-industrieimmobilien.com