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EQS-Adhoc: RC Industrie Immobilien SE: Acquisition of a fully let commercial and industrial property in Mittenwalde for EUR 2.375 million

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EQS-Ad-hoc: RC Industrie Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Significant contracts
RC Industrie Immobilien SE: Acquisition of a fully let commercial and industrial property in Mittenwalde for EUR 2.375 million

15-Oct-2026 / 13:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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RC Industrie Immobilien SE: Acquisition of a fully let commercial and industrial property in Mittenwalde for EUR 2.375 million

Hamburg, 15 October 2026 – RC Industrie Immobilien SE (ISIN DE000A41EC29, WKN A41EC2) has signed a notarised purchase agreement for the acquisition of a commercial and industrial property in Mittenwalde (Brandenburg). The purchase price amounts to EUR 2.375 million.

The property comprises a plot of approximately 41,500 m² with around 6,400 m² of lettable space. As part of a partial sale-and-leaseback, the previous owner and occupier will lease the property back for a minimum term of three years. The annual net rent amounts to approximately EUR 551,000.

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Contact
RC Industrie Immobilien SE
Sonja Petersen – Managing Director
Hermannstrasse 40, 20095 Hamburg, Germany
T: +49 403 688 126 77
E: info@rc-industrieimmobilien.com
W: www.rc-industrieimmobilien.com

 



End of Inside Information

15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RC Industrie Immobilien SE
Hermannstraße 40
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 505060 4343
E-mail: info@rc-industrieimmobilien.com
Internet: www.rc-industrieimmobilien.com
ISIN: DE000A41EC29
WKN: A41EC2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
LEI Code: 9845003E0F693A542B11
EQS News ID: 2416586

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2416586  15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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