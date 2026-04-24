EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
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Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.
Sevenum, the Netherlands, April 28, 2026. Redcare Pharmacy announces that Dirk Brüse, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), is stepping down today from the Managing Board for personal reasons. He will remain available to ensure a smooth transition.
The process for succession has already been initiated. Until a successor has been found, CEO Olaf Heinrich will assume the CCO’s responsibilities.
Contact:
rikutis consulting
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17
E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com
End of Inside Information
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28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2317092
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2317092 28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
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Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
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