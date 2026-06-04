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EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Redcare Pharmacy reports stronger than expected Q2 2026 quarter-to-date trading and raises its full-year 2026 outlook.

15.06.26 16:16 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Forecast / Full year
Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Redcare Pharmacy reports stronger than expected Q2 2026 quarter-to-date trading and raises its full-year 2026 outlook.

15-Jun-2026 / 16:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Redcare Pharmacy reports stronger than expected Q2 2026 quarter-to-date trading and raises its full-year 2026 outlook.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, June 15, 2026. Today, Redcare Pharmacy announced preliminary trading figures for the quarter-to-date period of Q2 2026, covering the first two months of the quarter. Trading came in stronger than expected, with YoY growth accelerating versus Q1 2026 and as well MoM in Q2.

As a result, Redcare Pharmacy has raised its full-year 2026 guidance. The Company now expects:

  • Total revenue growth of 15% to 17% (previously: 13% to 15%)
  • Non-Rx growth of 10% to 12% (previously: 8% to 10%)
  • Rx revenue in Germany between EUR 680 to 720 million, representing growth of 35% to 43% (previously: in excess of EUR 670 million)
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin between 2.5% and 3.0% (previously: in excess of 2.5%).

 

Contact:
Irina Zhurba
Investor Relations
 


End of Inside Information

15-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y072
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2346348

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2346348  15-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

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Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

DatumRatingAnalyst
04.06.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
28.05.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) OverweightBarclays Capital
07.05.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.06.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
28.05.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) OverweightBarclays Capital
07.05.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.05.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) NeutralUBS AG
06.05.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) NeutralUBS AG
04.03.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) NeutralUBS AG
07.01.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) NeutralUBS AG
17.12.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
06.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
30.07.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
29.07.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
03.07.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG

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