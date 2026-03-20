DAX24.284 +0,1%Est505.934 +0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,07 +1,8%Nas24.260 -0,6%Bitcoin66.720 +2,6%Euro1,1737 ±-0,0%Öl99,20 +0,1%Gold4.756 +0,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 NVIDIA 918422 SAP 716460 Lufthansa 823212 Allianz 840400 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 DroneShield A2DMAA Microsoft 870747 Infineon 623100 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Plug Power A1JA81
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX unentschlossen -- Trump erklärt Waffenruhe für verlängert -- DroneShield mit Rekordstart in Geschäftsjahr 2026 -- Bitcoin, Rheinmetall, NEL, TUI. SAP, TMTG, Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile US im Fokus
Top News
NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel SKF Group (B, Fria)-Aktie: So hoch ist die SKF Group (B, Fria)-Dividendenausschüttung NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel SKF Group (B, Fria)-Aktie: So hoch ist die SKF Group (B, Fria)-Dividendenausschüttung
United Airlines-Aktie in Grün: Quartalszahlen übertreffen Markterwartungen - Gewinnprognose gesenkt United Airlines-Aktie in Grün: Quartalszahlen übertreffen Markterwartungen - Gewinnprognose gesenkt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-Adhoc: Rejection of appeal against the revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)

22.04.26 13:40 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
ZhongDe Waste Technology AG
0,25 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News|Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG / Key word(s): Other
Rejection of appeal against the revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)

22-Apr-2026 / 13:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rejection of appeal against the revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)

Frankfurt am Main, 22 April 2026 – Frankfurt Stock Exchange informed ZhongDe Waste Technology AG (“Company”) that it rejected the appeal against the decision to delist the Company’s shares and that it does not consider the binding timeline on the short-term fulfillment of all financial reporting obligations presented by the Company as sufficient.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange has not yet specified an exact date on which the delisting is to take effect.

The Company will assess, in the best interests of its shareholders, whether to file an action against the decision of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the meantime, the Company will continue to cooperate fully with its auditors to ensure that all outstanding financial reporting obligations will be fulfilled.
 

Contact:
ZhongDe Waste Technology AG
Ying Sun
Investor Relations

Barckhausstrasse 1
60325 Frankfurt
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 2475689 - 630
Fax: +49 (0) 69 2475689 - 499
Email: ying.sun@zhongde-ag.de


Approved by CEO Zefeng Chen



End of Inside Information

22-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG
Barckhausstraße 1
60325 Frankfurt
Germany
Phone: + 49 69 50956 5656
Fax: + 49 69 50956 5520
Internet: www.zhongde-ag.de
ISIN: DE000ZDWT018
WKN: ZDWT01
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2313072

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2313072  22-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu ZhongDe Waste Technology AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu ZhongDe Waste Technology AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2012ZhongDe Waste Technology sellaktiencheck.de
02.04.2012ZhongDe Waste Technology sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
01.12.2011ZhongDe Waste Technology holdClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
25.11.2011ZhongDe Waste Technology holdClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
02.09.2011ZhongDe Waste Technology buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.09.2011ZhongDe Waste Technology buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
13.10.2009ZhongDe Waste Technology wieder interessantPerformaxx-Anlegerbrief
29.05.2009ZhongDe Waste Technology kaufenFuchsbriefe
26.05.2009ZhongDe Waste Technology DepotbeimischungPerformaxx-Anlegerbrief
30.04.2009ZhongDe Waste Technology zugreifenDer Aktionär
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.12.2011ZhongDe Waste Technology holdClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
25.11.2011ZhongDe Waste Technology holdClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
03.05.2011ZhongDe Waste Technology holdClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
23.12.2010ZhongDe Waste Technology holdClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2012ZhongDe Waste Technology sellaktiencheck.de
02.04.2012ZhongDe Waste Technology sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ZhongDe Waste Technology AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen