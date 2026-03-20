EQS-Adhoc: Rejection of appeal against the revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG / Key word(s): Other
Werbung
Werbung
Rejection of appeal against the revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)
Frankfurt am Main, 22 April 2026 – Frankfurt Stock Exchange informed ZhongDe Waste Technology AG (“Company”) that it rejected the appeal against the decision to delist the Company’s shares and that it does not consider the binding timeline on the short-term fulfillment of all financial reporting obligations presented by the Company as sufficient.
Frankfurt Stock Exchange has not yet specified an exact date on which the delisting is to take effect.
Werbung
Werbung
The Company will assess, in the best interests of its shareholders, whether to file an action against the decision of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the meantime, the Company will continue to cooperate fully with its auditors to ensure that all outstanding financial reporting obligations will be fulfilled.
Contact:
Barckhausstrasse 1
End of Inside Information
22-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Werbung
Werbung
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZhongDe Waste Technology AG
|Barckhausstraße 1
|60325 Frankfurt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 69 50956 5656
|Fax:
|+ 49 69 50956 5520
|Internet:
|www.zhongde-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZDWT018
|WKN:
|ZDWT01
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|2313072
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2313072 22-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf ZhongDe Waste Technology
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf ZhongDe Waste Technology
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent