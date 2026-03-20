EQS-Adhoc: Rejection of appeal against the revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)

EQS-Ad-hoc: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG / Key word(s): Other

Rejection of appeal against the revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)



22-Apr-2026 / 13:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Rejection of appeal against the revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)

Frankfurt am Main, 22 April 2026 – Frankfurt Stock Exchange informed ZhongDe Waste Technology AG (“Company”) that it rejected the appeal against the decision to delist the Company’s shares and that it does not consider the binding timeline on the short-term fulfillment of all financial reporting obligations presented by the Company as sufficient.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange has not yet specified an exact date on which the delisting is to take effect.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The Company will assess, in the best interests of its shareholders, whether to file an action against the decision of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the meantime, the Company will continue to cooperate fully with its auditors to ensure that all outstanding financial reporting obligations will be fulfilled.



Contact:

ZhongDe Waste Technology AG

Ying Sun

Investor Relations

Barckhausstrasse 1

60325 Frankfurt

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 2475689 - 630

Fax: +49 (0) 69 2475689 - 499

Email: ying.sun@zhongde-ag.de



Approved by CEO Zefeng Chen