EQS-Ad-hoc: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture

REPLOID Group AG: Joint venture with PreZero for insect protein production with revised ownership stakes



17-Nov-2026 / 15:13 CET/CEST

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Ad Hoc Announcement

REPLOID Group AG: Joint venture with PreZero for insect protein production with revised ownership stakes



In spring 2026, PreZero Stiftung & Co. KG (“PreZero”) contracted REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) to supply its proven ReFarmUnit technology for the Buchen site in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The ReFarmUnit is scheduled to become operational in 2027.



The two companies subsequently agreed to establish a joint venture that will build a facility for the industrial processing of Black Soldier Fly larvae. The joint venture will source the larvae from both partners and process them into products ranging from fresh insect slurry and hydrolyzed protein to frozen protein slabs. It will also be responsible for distributing the final products, primarily to the international animal feed industry.

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REPLOID and PreZero have now agreed to establish the joint venture with revised ownership stakes: PreZero will hold 75.1% and REPLOID 24.9% of the shares.



Alternative proteins derived from the use of permitted organic residual and by-product streams represent a promising growth market within the circular economy. By establishing the joint venture, the partners are combining their expertise in this specific segment. Both companies will continue to operate entirely independently in their respective core businesses.