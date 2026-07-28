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EQS-Adhoc: Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft: Q2 significantly exceeds market expectations with record revenue growth and earnings

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft: Q2 significantly exceeds market expectations with record revenue growth and earnings

29-Jul-2026 / 12:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Rheinmetall had already announced in its ad hoc statement on 2 July 2026 that the expected revenue growth of over 60% for the reporting period would be achieved.
According to preliminary figures, revenue in the second quarter rose to around 3.289 bnEUR, representing growth of around 69 per cent compared with the same quarter last year. Owing to this increase in revenue and the improvement in operating performance, operating profit also rose significantly and, at 562 mEUR, is almost 20 per cent above market expectations of 469.9 mEUR. Operating metrics have thus been significantly exceeded.
All segments contributed to this year-on-year improvement in revenue and earnings.
Rheinmetall Backlog rose above the 80 bnEUR mark in the second quarter, as Rheinmetall Nominations for 11.371 bnEUR were recorded. These include the contract for loitering munitions with the Bundeswehr and the order package signed with Romania as part of the SAFE programme.
A significantly negative OFCF is expected in the second quarter, as advance payments have been shifted. Preparations for capacity expansions have continued as planned. In addition, increased trade receivables – due to the high level of revenue recognised at the end of the quarter and the build-up of inventories for subsequent quarters – had a negative impact on OFCF.
On 6 August 2026, Rheinmetall will publish its half-year results in full detail.

Contact:
Dr. Philipp von Brandenstein +49 (0) 211 473 4300, philipp.vonbrandenstein@rheinmetall.com


End of Inside Information

29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 473-4300
Fax: +49 (0)211 473-4158
E-mail: philipp.vonbrandenstein@rheinmetall.com
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com
ISIN: DE0007030009
WKN: 703000
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover
LEI Code: 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05
EQS News ID: 2373536

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2373536  29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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