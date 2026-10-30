EQS-Adhoc: Rubean AG expands Capital Increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase/Capital measures / Other

Rubean AG expands Capital Increase



30-Oct-2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

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Werbung Rubean AG Expands Capital Increase Resolution to issue 556,333 new shares from authorized capital at a subscription price of 4.50 euros per share Munich, October 30, 2026. The rapidly growing fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), has expanded its capital increase due to increased demand. Following a proposal by the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board approved an increase in the share capital from 556,333.00 euros through the issuance of 556,333 new no-par value bearer shares (“New Shares”). Previously, the plan was to issue up to 500,000 shares. Following completion of the capital increase, the existing share capital of 4,939,459 euros will rise to 5,495,792.00 euros.



The capital increase will take place as part of a placement without a prospectus, utilizing a portion of the existing Authorized Capital 2025/I. Shareholders’ subscription rights are excluded. The New Shares will be entitled to dividends as of January 1, 2026. The subscription price is 4.50 euros per “New Share.” Montega Markets is acting as sole bookrunner for the capital increase.



The Executive Board



About Rubean: Rubean AG, headquartered in Munich, has developed a technologically and regulatory-compliant payment platform that enables merchants, partners, and integrators to accept card payments on mobile devices via the Rubean SoftPOS app. In particular, the platform enables various banks and acquirers to use local and global card systems, as well as enterprise applications and value-added services, with high availability, scalability, and security. After years of investment in research and development, the Rubean solution is in daily use in large-scale deployments, has proven its worth, and is now entering the next phase of development and scaling. For more information: www.rubean.com.



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german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com



Jochen Pielage

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich

+49 89 357560

jochen.pielage@rubean.com



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