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EQS-Adhoc: Rubean AG expands Capital Increase

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase/Capital measures / Other
Rubean AG expands Capital Increase

30-Oct-2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Rubean AG Expands Capital Increase
  • Resolution to issue 556,333 new shares from authorized capital at a subscription price of 4.50 euros per share
Munich, October 30, 2026. The rapidly growing fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), has expanded its capital increase due to increased demand. Following a proposal by the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board approved an increase in the share capital from 556,333.00 euros through the issuance of 556,333 new no-par value bearer shares (“New Shares”). Previously, the plan was to issue up to 500,000 shares. Following completion of the capital increase, the existing share capital of 4,939,459 euros will rise to 5,495,792.00 euros.

The capital increase will take place as part of a placement without a prospectus, utilizing a portion of the existing Authorized Capital 2025/I. Shareholders’ subscription rights are excluded. The New Shares will be entitled to dividends as of January 1, 2026. The subscription price is 4.50 euros per “New Share.” Montega Markets is acting as sole bookrunner for the capital increase.

The Executive Board

About Rubean: Rubean AG, headquartered in Munich, has developed a technologically and regulatory-compliant payment platform that enables merchants, partners, and integrators to accept card payments on mobile devices via the Rubean SoftPOS app. In particular, the platform enables various banks and acquirers to use local and global card systems, as well as enterprise applications and value-added services, with high availability, scalability, and security. After years of investment in research and development, the Rubean solution is in daily use in large-scale deployments, has proven its worth, and is now entering the next phase of development and scaling. For more information: www.rubean.com.

If you have any questions, please contact:

german communications AG
Jörg Bretschneider
Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg
+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com

Jochen Pielage     
Rubean AG     
Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich
+49 89 357560    
jochen.pielage@rubean.com

 



End of Inside Information

30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18
EQS News ID: 2425692

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2425692  30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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