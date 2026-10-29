EQS-Adhoc: Rubean AG: Rubean AG Strengthens Its Capital Base to Support Further Growth

EQS-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase/Capital measures / Capital increase

Rubean AG: Rubean AG Strengthens Its Capital Base to Support Further Growth



29-Oct-2026 / 18:21 CET/CEST

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Werbung Rubean AG Strengthens Its Capital Base to Support Further Growth Issuance of up to 500,000 new shares from authorized capital at a subscription price of 4.50 Euros per share

Financing of Significant Growth Opportunities Munich, October 29, 2026. The rapidly growing fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), will strengthen its capital base to capitalize on existing, significant growth opportunities. Accordingly, following a proposal by the Management Board, the Supervisory Board today approved an increase in the share capital of up to 500,000 euros through the issuance of up to 500,000 new shares (“New Shares”). Following the implementation of the capital increase, the existing share capital of 4,939,459 euros will rise to up to 5,439,459 euros.



The capital increase will take place as part of a prospectus-exempt placement under a partial utilization of the existing Authorized Capital 2025/I. Shareholders’ subscription rights are excluded. The New Shares will be entitled to dividends as of January 1, 2026. The subscription price is 4.50 euros per “New Share.” Montega Markets is acting as sole bookrunner for the capital increase.



Rubean AG is now partnered with over 20 financial service providers and banks that recommend the Rubean SoftPOS payment acceptance solution to their customers. Rubean’s mobile SoftPOS solution enables merchants, transportation companies, and numerous mobile service providers to accept card payments directly on their smartphones without the need for an additional device. With its strengthened capital base, Rubean expects even more significant growth in adoption and a sharp rise in user numbers in its target markets of Europe, North America, and South America.



The Executive Board



About Rubean: Rubean AG, headquartered in Munich, has developed a technologically and regulatory-compliant payment platform that enables merchants, partners, and integrators to accept card payments on mobile devices via the Rubean SoftPOS app. In particular, the platform enables various banks and acquirers to use local and global card systems, as well as enterprise applications and value-added services, with high availability, scalability, and security. After years of investment in research and development, the Rubean solution is in daily use in large-scale deployments, has proven its worth, and is now entering the next phase of development and scaling. For more information: www.rubean.com.



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german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com

Jochen Pielage

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich

+49 89 357560

jochen.pielage@rubean.com



End of Inside Information

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