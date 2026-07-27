EQS-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE AG’s Preliminary Half-Year Results Exceed Market Expectations, Earnings Forecast for Financial Years 2026 and 2027 Raised
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EQS-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year
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RWE exceeds market expectations in the first half of the 2026 financial year. In particular, the Onshore/Solar, Supply & Trading and Flexible Generation segments achieved exceptionally strong results on the back of robust operational performance and benefited further from positive one-off effects. For the second half of the year, additional positive earnings contributions are expected from the increased stake in Amprion GmbH as well as from higher commodity prices. On this basis, RWE is raising its earnings forecast for the 2026 and 2027 financial years as follows:
Financial year 2026:
Financial year 2027:
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The following figures for the first half of 2026 are preliminary and unaudited:
Definitions of the key earnings indicators can be found on page 26 of the 2025 Annual Report.
The complete half-year results and the interim report will be released on 13 August 2026.
Dr. Ulrich Rust, General Counsel
End of Inside Information
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28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-5179 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-5179 5005
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter https://www.rwe.com/investor-relations/fremdkapital-und-kreditratings/anleihen-und-sustainable-finance/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter https://www.rwe.com/investor-relations/fremdkapital-und-kreditratings/anleihen-und-sustainable-finance/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900GB7KCA94ACC940
|EQS News ID:
|2373004
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2373004 28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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