DAX 25.704 +0,4%ESt50 6.168 +0,1%MSCI World 4.927 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,58 -0,9%Nas 26.436 -0,2%Bitcoin 72.520 -0,2%Euro 1,1140 +0,1%Öl 115,7 +1,6%Gold 4.033 -0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary financials for the first nine months of 2026 and upward revision of annual guidance

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Salzgitter
45.68 EUR -1.16 EUR -2.48 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary financials for the first nine months of 2026 and upward revision of annual guidance

28-Oct-2026 / 18:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Based on the still preliminary figures now available, the Salzgitter Group recorded external sales of € 7.3 billion (9M 2025: € 6.9 billion), EBITDA VX of € 659 million (9M 2025: € 224.0 million EBITDA) and EBT VX of € 353 million (9M 2025: € –72.7 million EBT) in the first nine months of 2026. The result includes the contribution of € 252 million (9M 2025: € 83.5 million) from Aurubis AG, an investment included at equity (IFRS accounting). The contribution from the participating interest in Aurubis was also very gratifying in the third quarter of 2026 and influenced the result, as did the performance of the Steel Production and Trading business units that exceeded recent expectations. Accordingly, the Salzgitter Group’s EBITDA VX and EBT VX outperformed capital market expectations for the third quarter of 2026.

In view of the manifold geopolitical uncertainties, forecasting reliability, along with the economic development going forward and the valuation of listed assets, is limited in the final quarter. Based on the development of business, including the third quarter of 2026, and factoring in effects from changes in the group of consolidated companies following the completion of acquiring HKM, we now anticipate the following for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2026:

  • sales of around € 10.0 billion (previously: around € 10.0 billion),
  • EBITDA VX of between € 800 million and € 875 million (previously: between € 725 million and € 825 million),
  • EBT VX of between € 400 million and € 475 million (previously: between € 325 million and € 425 million), and
  • a return on capital employed VX that is marginally higher year on year (ROCE VX; previously: marginally above the year-earlier level).
Werbung

Conditional upon non-recurrent earnings effects from the purchase price allocation, HKM’s full consolidation should result in an additional earnings share in the dimensions of a mid-double-digit million euro amount in respect of EBITDA VX and EBT VX in 2026. External sales are likely to increase by a mid-triple-digit million euro amount. These assumptions have been taken into account in the guidance above.

As the valuation of the exchangeable bond placed in October 2025 may result in non-operational and on occasion significant fluctuations in earnings, guidance for the Group as from the financial year 2026 will be based on adjusted key performance indicators. In calculating EBT VX (Earnings before Taxes and Valuation Exchangeable) and EBITDA VX (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Valuation Exchangeable), as well as ROCE VX (Return on Capital Employed), the earnings effects in connection with the valuation of the exchangeable bond will be eliminated.

Further details on the financial statements for first nine months of the financial year 2026 will be published on November 12, 2026, as scheduled.

Werbung

 

Contact:
Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de


End of Inside Information

28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900E12Z6HXIMHFA15
EQS News ID: 2424098

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2424098  28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Salzgitter Aktie News

Werbung

Salzgitter Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Salzgitter nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
27.10.26 Salzgitter Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.10.26 Salzgitter Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.10.26 Salzgitter Buy UBS AG
23.09.26 Salzgitter Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.09.26 Salzgitter Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.