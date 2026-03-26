EQS-Adhoc: SBF announces preliminary figures for 2025 – Revenue in line with expectations, EBITDA rises significantly but remains below forecast
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EQS-Ad-hoc: SBF AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
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SBF announces preliminary figures for 2025 –
Leipzig, 17 April 2026 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN: A2AAE2, “SBF” for short), a publicly traded specialist in innovative solutions for rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, has released preliminary revenue and earnings figures for the 2025 financial year. Revenue of approximately EUR 40.7 million (2024: EUR 47.2 million) is within the most recent forecast range of EUR 39 million to EUR 41 million. Preliminary EBITDA reached EUR 1.04 million (2024: EUR 0.6 million), falling below the range of EUR 1.7 million to EUR 2.1 million. The company will publish the final figures in the end of April.
End of Inside Information
17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBF AG
|Zaucheweg 4
|04316 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 65235894
|E-mail:
|info@sbf-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.sbf-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AAE22
|WKN:
|A2AAE2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2310700
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2310700 17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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