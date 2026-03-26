EQS-Adhoc: SBF announces preliminary figures for 2025 – Revenue in line with expectations, EBITDA rises significantly but remains below forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: SBF AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year

SBF announces preliminary figures for 2025 – Revenue in line with expectations, EBITDA rises significantly but remains below forecast



17-Apr-2026 / 19:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Wer­bung Wer­bung SBF announces preliminary figures for 2025 –

Revenue in line with expectations, EBITDA rises significantly but remains below forecast Leipzig, 17 April 2026 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN: A2AAE2, “SBF” for short), a publicly traded specialist in innovative solutions for rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, has released preliminary revenue and earnings figures for the 2025 financial year. Revenue of approximately EUR 40.7 million (2024: EUR 47.2 million) is within the most recent forecast range of EUR 39 million to EUR 41 million. Preliminary EBITDA reached EUR 1.04 million (2024: EUR 0.6 million), falling below the range of EUR 1.7 million to EUR 2.1 million. The company will publish the final figures in the end of April.



In the financial year 2025, a period marked by transitions for SBF, revenue and earnings performance was particularly affected by headwinds in sales markets impacted by tariffs and supply chain constraints. In addition, restructuring costs were higher than originally anticipated. The resulting impact on earnings occured in the fiscal year 2025, thereby improving the starting point for 2026.



Looking ahead to the current fiscal year, SBF remains well-positioned thanks to its order backlog, which remains high at over EUR 100 million, and confirms the forecast issued on 30 January 2026. For 2026, the Management Board expects revenue in the range of EUR 38 million to EUR 45 million, with EBITDA of EUR 1.8 million to EUR 4.4 million.



Corporate contact:

SBF AG

The Management Board

Zaucheweg 4

04316 Leipzig

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)341 65235 894

Email: info@sbf-ag.com



End of Inside Information

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