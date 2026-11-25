EQS-Ad-hoc: SBO AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SBO AG: Supervisory Board extends contract of CEO Klaus Mader and designates Mathias Klein as Executive Board member



25-Nov-2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

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Werbung AdHoc Release SBO: Supervisory Board extends contract of CEO Klaus Mader and designates Mathias Klein as Executive Board member

Vienna/Ternitz, 25 November 2026. In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of SBO AG (SBO) has extended the contract of CEO Klaus Mader early by five years, through the end of 2031. It has also appointed Mathias Klein as a member of the Executive Board. He will assume his Executive Board role on 1 January 2027, succeeding Campbell MacPherson, whose contract expires as scheduled at the end of the year. After many years with SBO, MacPherson has decided not to extend his contract. With Klein, SBO gains an experienced manager who will further accelerate the company's diversification into new industries. Mathias Klein, 46, has been Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of the EMAG Group since May 2021. From 2018 to 2020, he was Managing Director of Leistritz Turbinentechnik GmbH (aerospace turbines), from 2012 to 2017 Division Head for sales and technology at EMAG Maschinenfabrik GmbH and previously in sales at Andreas Lupold Hydrotechnik GmbH. Klein studied mechatronics, earned a master’s degree in business and engineering at Steinbeis University Berlin, and holds a Ph.D. in business administration. Werbung



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About SBO SBO AG is leading in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels, high-precision components and high-tech equipment for the energy sector and other industrial sectors. The global high-precision technology group, headquartered in Ternitz, Austria, operates worldwide at more than 20 locations with around 1,600 employees. The group delivers cutting-edge technologies backed by a highly innovative product portfolio and strong intellectual property. In its Precision Technology division, SBO specializes in high-precision metal components, ranging from complex steel parts to additive manufacturing solutions for industries requiring maximum accuracy and performance. In the Energy Equipment division, SBO provides high-tech equipment for directional drilling and well completion including high-precision flow control products. Designed for extreme conditions, these solutions perform in high-temperature and high-pressure environments, serving important industries including oil and gas, energy and other industrial sectors. SBO is listed in the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000946652).

More information: www.sbo.at Contact: Judit Helenyi, Director Investor Relations, SBO AG

phone: +43 2630 315 253 Werbung email: investor.relations@sbo.at

media.relations@sbo.at 25-Nov-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group



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