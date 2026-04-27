EQS-Adhoc: Scout24 SE resolves to launch a second tranche of its share buy-back programme of up to EUR 250 million in 2026 and to shorten the buy-back period of the ongoing tranche

EQS-Ad-hoc: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

Scout24 SE resolves to launch a second tranche of its share buy-back programme of up to EUR 250 million in 2026 and to shorten the buy-back period of the ongoing tranche



28-Apr-2026 / 19:53 CET/CEST

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Scout24 SE resolves to launch a second tranche of its share buy-back programme of up to EUR 250 million in 2026 and to shorten the buy-back period of the ongoing tranche

Munich, 28 April 2026

The Management Board of Scout24 SE resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to repurchase additional treasury shares under a second tranche as part of the current share buy-back programme, with a total purchase volume of up to EUR 250 million (excluding transaction costs) and a total number of up to 4,500,000 shares, via the stock exchange by the end of 2026. The second tranche is expected to start immediately after the first tranche of up to EUR 100 million in total. This results in a new purchase price volume of up to EUR 350 million in total for 2026.

For this purpose, the company makes use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 2025, as well as any subsequent authorisation to be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2026.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

In this context, the Management Board of Scout24 SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to shorten the first tranche of the share buy-back programme resolved on 3 December 2025 and announced on 2 January 2026 in the light of its almost complete utilisation. This is to be achieved by concentrating the buy-back phase through bringing forward the latest possible acquisition date to 29 May 2026, as well as by reducing the total number of shares to be repurchased under this tranche to up to 1,540,276 shares. Under the first tranche of the share buy-back programme, a total of 1,155,276 shares for a total amount of approximately EUR 84.5 million were repurchased in the period from 5 January 2026 up to and including 21 April 2026. These shares may, like shares from previous buy-backs, be used in particular for capital reductions by way of cancellation of treasury shares.

Further details will be released in the course of the coming weeks before the start of the new tranche of the share buy-back programme. Scout24 SE reserves the right to modify or discontinue the share buy-back programme at any time.

The Management Board

Notifying Person and Investor Relations

Filip Lindvall

Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 30 243011917

E-Mail: ir@scout24.com