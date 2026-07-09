EQS-Adhoc: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG launches a sale process for its operating investments and publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units/Results / Half year

SCP Standard Capital Partners AG launches a sale process for its operating investments and publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2026



19-Aug-2026 / 12:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SCP Standard Capital Partners AG launches a sale process for its operating investments and publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2026

Munich, 19 August 2026. The Executive Board of SCP Standard Capital Partners AG has today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, that the existing operating investments in the entertainment sector are to be sold in their entirety. The relevant sales process has been initiated. The company is currently seeking suitable buyers for the investments in question. The sale forms part of the company’s agreed strategic direction.

Based on preliminary figures, the Group generated revenue of EUR 469 thousand and total operating performance of EUR 865 thousand in the first half of 2026. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR -2,406 thousand in the reporting period.

Werbung

The Company will publish its half-year financial statements on its website at the end of August.

In light of these changes, the company is withdrawing its previous forecast for the current financial year.

Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 30

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: crossalliance.de