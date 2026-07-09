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EQS-Adhoc: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG launches a sale process for its operating investments and publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2026

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EQS-Ad-hoc: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units/Results / Half year
SCP Standard Capital Partners AG launches a sale process for its operating investments and publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2026

19-Aug-2026 / 12:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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SCP Standard Capital Partners AG launches a sale process for its operating investments and publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2026

Munich, 19 August 2026. The Executive Board of SCP Standard Capital Partners AG has today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, that the existing operating investments in the entertainment sector are to be sold in their entirety. The relevant sales process has been initiated. The company is currently seeking suitable buyers for the investments in question. The sale forms part of the company’s agreed strategic direction.

Based on preliminary figures, the Group generated revenue of EUR 469 thousand and total operating performance of EUR 865 thousand in the first half of 2026. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR -2,406 thousand in the reporting period.

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The Company will publish its half-year financial statements on its website at the end of August.

In light of these changes, the company is withdrawing its previous forecast for the current financial year.

 

Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 30
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: crossalliance.de

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End of Inside Information

19-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG
Holzstraße 28/30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@standardcapitalpartners.xyz
Internet: www.standardcapitalpartners.xyz
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HQULSBCELVUD31
EQS News ID: 2385314

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2385314  19-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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