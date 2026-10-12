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EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding raises earnings forecast for full year 2026

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Semperit AG Holding raises earnings forecast for full year 2026

12-Oct-2026 / 13:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Semperit AG Holding raises earnings forecast for full year 2026

Vienna, 12 October 2026 – As part of the preparation of Semperit AG Holding’s interim report for Q1–3 2026, it is becoming apparent that EBITDA for Q3 2026 will exceed expectations. Against this backdrop, the Semperit Executive Board decided today to raise its forecast for operating EBITDA (excluding project costs of approximately EUR 5 million) for the full year 2026 to approximately
EUR 115 million (previous forecast: approximately EUR 100 million). At the same time, visibility for the final weeks of the financial year remains limited due to the continued short-term ordering behavior of many customers.

EBITDA (reported) for Q3 2026 is currently expected to be approximately EUR 27 million (Q3 2025: EUR 21.3 million), while EBITDA (reported) for Q1–Q3 2026 will be approximately EUR 94 million (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 52.0 million).

The planned sale of non-core assets and liabilities resp. the resulting classification as “held for sale” will result in a one-time, non-cash impairment loss of an estimated EUR 8 million in the third quarter of 2026, which will weigh on EBIT.

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The results for the first three quarters of 2026 will be published on November 12, 2026.

 

 

 

 

 

Got any questions?

 

Bettina Schragl

Director Communications and Capital Markets

+43 676 8715 8257

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bettina.schragl@semperitgroup.com

 

www.semperitgroup.com

www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag

 

About Semperit

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and mold making), and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 15 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million.

 



End of Inside Information

12-Oct-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 676 8715 8257
E-mail: investor@semperitgroup.com
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88
EQS News ID: 2413960

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2413960  12-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Semperit nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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