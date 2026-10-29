EQS-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG raises full-year 2026 earnings guidance again

EQS-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

SFC Energy AG raises full-year 2026 earnings guidance again



29-Oct-2026 / 22:21 CET/CEST

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SFC Energy AG raises full-year 2026 earnings guidance again

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 29 October 2026 – Based on preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2026, the Management Board of SFC Energy AG is raising its earnings guidance for the 2026 financial year: SFC Energy now expects adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 36.0 million and EUR 38.0 million (previously: EUR 31.5 million to EUR 34.0 million). For adjusted EBIT, the Company expects a corridor of between EUR 25.5 million and EUR 27.5 million (previously: EUR 21.5 million to EUR 25.5 million). The increase in earnings guidance is driven by a more favourable product mix resulting from the significantly higher share of defense business, particularly in Ukraine, and a higher gross margin in the European business of the Clean Power Management segment. In addition, logistics and handling costs for the order from Ukraine were lower than expected. Group sales guidance remains unchanged at EUR 166.0 million to EUR 175.0 million.

In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, SFC Energy generated Group sales of EUR 132.8 million (9M/2025: EUR 102.7 million), adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33.7 million (9M/2025: EUR 10.8 million) and adjusted EBIT of EUR 25.7 million (9M/2025: EUR 5.0 million).

SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com