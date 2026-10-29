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EQS-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG raises full-year 2026 earnings guidance again

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EQS-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
SFC Energy AG raises full-year 2026 earnings guidance again

29-Oct-2026 / 22:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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SFC Energy AG raises full-year 2026 earnings guidance again

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 29 October 2026 – Based on preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2026, the Management Board of SFC Energy AG is raising its earnings guidance for the 2026 financial year: SFC Energy now expects adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 36.0 million and EUR 38.0 million (previously: EUR 31.5 million to EUR 34.0 million). For adjusted EBIT, the Company expects a corridor of between EUR 25.5 million and EUR 27.5 million (previously: EUR 21.5 million to EUR 25.5 million). The increase in earnings guidance is driven by a more favourable product mix resulting from the significantly higher share of defense business, particularly in Ukraine, and a higher gross margin in the European business of the Clean Power Management segment. In addition, logistics and handling costs for the order from Ukraine were lower than expected. Group sales guidance remains unchanged at EUR 166.0 million to EUR 175.0 million.

In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, SFC Energy generated Group sales of EUR 132.8 million (9M/2025: EUR 102.7 million), adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33.7 million (9M/2025: EUR 10.8 million) and adjusted EBIT of EUR 25.7 million (9M/2025: EUR 5.0 million).

SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:

Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com

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End of Inside Information

29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912003HZPSTWYICYA50
EQS News ID: 2424962

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2424962  29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle SFC Energy Aktie News

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21.10.26 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research
17.08.26 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research
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17.08.26 SFC Energy Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.08.26 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research

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