EQS-Adhoc: SGL Carbon SE reports preliminary sales and earnings figures for the first nine months and raises its forecast for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: SGL Carbon SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Forecast / Full year

SGL Carbon SE reports preliminary sales and earnings figures for the first nine months and raises its forecast for 2026



06-Oct-2026 / 16:51 CET/CEST

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Werbung SGL Carbon reports preliminary sales and earnings figures for the first nine months and raises its forecast for 2026



Based on business performance to date, particularly in the third quarter of 2026, and the continued positive expectations for the remaining months of the current fiscal year,

SGL Carbon SE is refining its sales forecast and raising its earnings forecast for fiscal year 2026.



The company expects to exceed the upper end of its forecast for adjusted EBITDA (EBITDApre = earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, excluding special items and one-time effects) and is raising its EBITDApre forecast for 2026 to €130 to €140 million (previous forecast: €110 to €130 million). With regard to the sales forecast, SGL Carbon expects to reach the upper end of the given range of €720 to 770 million for 2026.



Based on preliminary figures, SGL Carbon expects consolidated sales for the first three quarters of 2026 to be approximately €595 million (9M 2025: €652.9 million). EBITDApre for the first nine months of 2026 amounts to approximately €106 million based on preliminary figures (9M 2025: €108.6 million).



The updated forecast for fiscal year 2026 was prepared based on the current market environment and assumes no deterioration in economic conditions. The medium-term planning remains unaffected by the update to the 2026 forecast.



SGL Carbon will publish its nine-month results for 2026 as planned on November 5, 2026.



The key figures used in this press release are defined in the same way as in the 2025 Annual Report. There have been no changes to the scope of consolidation or accounting methods compared to the original forecast.



SGL Carbon SE

Claudia Kellert – Head of Investor Relations,

Communications and Corporate Sustainability

Soehnleinstrasse 8

65201 Wiesbaden/Germany



Telephone +49 611 6029-100

Fax +49 611 6029-101

investor-relations@sglcarbon.com

www.sglcarbon.com

Based on business performance to date, particularly in the third quarter of 2026, and the continued positive expectations for the remaining months of the current fiscal year,SGL Carbon SE is refining its sales forecast and raising its earnings forecast for fiscal year 2026.The company expects to exceed the upper end of its forecast for adjusted EBITDA (EBITDApre = earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, excluding special items and one-time effects) and is raising its EBITDApre forecast for 2026 to €130 to €140 million (previous forecast: €110 to €130 million). With regard to the sales forecast, SGL Carbon expects to reach the upper end of the given range of €720 to 770 million for 2026.Based on preliminary figures, SGL Carbon expects consolidated sales for the first three quarters of 2026 to be approximately €595 million (9M 2025: €652.9 million). EBITDApre for the first nine months of 2026 amounts to approximately €106 million based on preliminary figures (9M 2025: €108.6 million).The updated forecast for fiscal year 2026 was prepared based on the current market environment and assumes no deterioration in economic conditions. The medium-term planning remains unaffected by the update to the 2026 forecast.SGL Carbon will publish its nine-month results for 2026 as planned on November 5, 2026.The key figures used in this press release are defined in the same way as in the 2025 Annual Report. There have been no changes to the scope of consolidation or accounting methods compared to the original forecast.SGL Carbon SEClaudia Kellert – Head of Investor Relations,Communications and Corporate SustainabilitySoehnleinstrasse 865201 Wiesbaden/GermanyTelephone +49 611 6029-100Fax +49 611 6029-101



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