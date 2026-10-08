EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group Reports Preliminary Consolidated Revenue for the First Nine Months of 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

Shelly Group Reports Preliminary Consolidated Revenue for the First Nine Months of 2026



08-Oct-2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



Shelly Group Reports Preliminary Consolidated Revenue for the First Nine Months of 2026

Sofia / Munich, October 8, 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / the “Company”), based on preliminary figures, reported a year-on-year increase in revenue from Shelly devices and related services of approx. 30% to around EUR 112.8 million in the first nine months of 2026. Revenue growth accelerated in the third quarter compared with the two preceding quarters. Revenue performance continued in the first nine months of 2026 in line with the Company’s original internal expectations.

The Company will publish its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first nine months of 2026 on November 10, 2026, after the close of trading.

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Further information at corporate.shelly.com.



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