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EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group Reports Preliminary Consolidated Revenue for the First Nine Months of 2026

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Shelly Group Reports Preliminary Consolidated Revenue for the First Nine Months of 2026

08-Oct-2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Shelly Group Reports Preliminary Consolidated Revenue for the First Nine Months of 2026

Sofia / Munich, October 8, 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / the “Company”), based on preliminary figures, reported a year-on-year increase in revenue from Shelly devices and related services of approx. 30% to around EUR 112.8 million in the first nine months of 2026. Revenue growth accelerated in the third quarter compared with the two preceding quarters. Revenue performance continued in the first nine months of 2026 in line with the Company’s original internal expectations.

The Company will publish its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first nine months of 2026 on November 10, 2026, after the close of trading.

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Further information at corporate.shelly.com.

Investor Relations contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

08-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

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Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95
EQS News ID: 2412800

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2412800  08-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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