EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group Reports Preliminary Consolidated Revenue for the First Nine Months of 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
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Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Sofia / Munich, October 8, 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / the “Company”), based on preliminary figures, reported a year-on-year increase in revenue from Shelly devices and related services of approx. 30% to around EUR 112.8 million in the first nine months of 2026. Revenue growth accelerated in the third quarter compared with the two preceding quarters. Revenue performance continued in the first nine months of 2026 in line with the Company’s original internal expectations.
The Company will publish its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first nine months of 2026 on November 10, 2026, after the close of trading.
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Further information at corporate.shelly.com.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
08-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95
|EQS News ID:
|2412800
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2412800 08-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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