EQS-Adhoc: Sirma Group JSC: Transactions in Own Shares under the Share Buyback Program
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Sirma Group JSC / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
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Reporting of transactions pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation – “MAR”) in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Share Buyback Regulation – “SBR”).
Transactions in own shares
Further to the announcement of 17 June 2026 regarding the execution of a share buyback program, the Board of Directors of “Sirma Group” JSC (formerly “Sirma Group Holding” JSC; BSE, FSE: SIRM; in the following “SIRM”) hereby discloses the transactions carried out under the buyback program during the final reporting period from 24 July 2026 to 31 July 2026, in aggregated and detailed form. 31 July 2026 was the last day of the buyback program; accordingly, this is the final transaction report and the program has now concluded. This report additionally includes two transactions executed on 22 July 2026 (settled 24 July 2026) that were not captured in the previous reporting period.
During the reporting period, a total of 14,478 ordinary registered shares of SIRM (ISIN BG1100032140) were acquired for an aggregate consideration of EUR 11,024.05 (excluding fees and commissions), at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 0.7614 per share. All transactions were executed by the independent investment intermediary Elana Trading AD on the regulated market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (trading venue: XBUL).
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All transactions were carried out in compliance with the price and volume conditions of Articles 3 and 4 SBR. No transaction was executed at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid, nor outside the price range of EUR 0.43 to EUR 2.05 per share set out in the program announcement.
1. Aggregated information per trading day
Trading venue for all transactions: Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (MIC: XBUL). No transactions were executed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the reporting period.
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2. Detailed information on individual transactions
All transactions are purchases of own shares (ISIN BG1100032140) executed on the regulated market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (XBUL) through the independent investment intermediary Elana Trading AD. Prices are stated exclusive of fees and commissions.
3. Status of the buyback program
Maximum number of shares authorized under the program: 100,000. Total shares acquired under the program (cumulative): 64,452, representing 64.45% of the program volume and approximately 0.109% of the company’s share capital. The buyback program concluded on 31 July 2026, its scheduled final date; accordingly, 35,548 shares (35.55% of the authorized volume) were not acquired and no further transactions will be carried out under the program.
4. Full program recap
The following summarizes all transactions carried out under the share buyback program from its commencement on 18 June 2026 to its conclusion on 31 July 2026.
* The period 24–31 July 2026 includes two transactions executed on 22 July 2026 (2,260 shares) that were not part of the previous reporting period. Over the entire program, 64,452 shares were acquired for an aggregate EUR 51,013.38 at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 0.7915 per share (price range EUR 0.752–0.830).
The buyback is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting held on 08 April 2025. Information on the transactions is also published on the company’s website at https://investors.sirma.com/en.
Contact
Stanislav Tanushev
Investor Relations Director
Sirma Group JSC
+359 2 976 83 10 · stanislav.tanushev@sirma.com
End of Inside Information
03-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group JSC
|135 Tsarigradsko shose blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+35929768310
|E-mail:
|ir@sirma.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.sirma.com/en
|ISIN:
|BG1100032140
|WKN:
|A142WT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|LEI Code:
|8945007AD80FTJTEGH37
|EQS News ID:
|2376274
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2376274 03-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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