EQS-Adhoc: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Changes to the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Changes to the Management Board



26-Oct-2026 / 22:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Changes to the Management Board

Salzgitter (Germany), 26 October 2026 – Kai Oppermann, the member of the management board of SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG (ISIN: DE000A42FR12, WKN: A42FR1, the “Company”) responsible for human resources, project management, development and construction, procurement and supplier management, and quality management, has resigned as Chief Operating Officer and as a member of the Company’s management board with effect from the end of 15 November 2026, by mutual agreement and on amicable terms with the Company’s supervisory board.

The supervisory board today appointed Mr Alexander Güntzel to succeed him as a member of the Company’s management board and as its new Chief Operating Officer, with effect from 16 November 2026 for a term ending on 31 December 2028. Mr Güntzel will focus primarily on scaling up production and on quality management.

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Contact:

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG

Windmühlenbergstraße 20–22

38259 Salzgitter

Germany

Investor Relations:

Jasmin Dentz

E-Mail: dentz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

Phone: +49 69 97124731