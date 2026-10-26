DAX 25.411 +0,9%ESt50 6.116 +0,8%MSCI World 4.901 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,50 -2,3%Nas 26.169 +0,8%Bitcoin 71.423 +0,3%Euro 1,1174 -0,3%Öl 115,8 -0,8%Gold 4.013 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-Adhoc: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Changes to the Management Board

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
23.60 EUR 0.20 EUR 0.85 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Changes to the Management Board

26-Oct-2026 / 22:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Changes to the Management Board

Salzgitter (Germany), 26 October 2026 – Kai Oppermann, the member of the management board of SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG (ISIN: DE000A42FR12, WKN: A42FR1, the “Company”) responsible for human resources, project management, development and construction, procurement and supplier management, and quality management, has resigned as Chief Operating Officer and as a member of the Company’s management board with effect from the end of 15 November 2026, by mutual agreement and on amicable terms with the Company’s supervisory board.

The supervisory board today appointed Mr Alexander Güntzel to succeed him as a member of the Company’s management board and as its new Chief Operating Officer, with effect from 16 November 2026 for a term ending on 31 December 2028. Mr Güntzel will focus primarily on scaling up production and on quality management.

Werbung

Contact:

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
Windmühlenbergstraße 20–22
38259 Salzgitter
Germany

Investor Relations:

Jasmin Dentz
E-Mail: dentz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de
Phone: +49 69 97124731



End of Inside Information

26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Werbung

Language: English
Company: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
Windmühlenbergstraße 20-22
38259 Salzgitter
Germany
E-mail: ir@smag.de
Internet: https://www.smag.de/
ISIN: DE000A42FR12
WKN: A42FR1
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
LEI Code: 391200Z3U78MGO36H028
EQS News ID: 2422574

Börsennotierung im Scale vorgesehen / intended to be listed
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2422574  26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts Aktie News

Werbung

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

Keine Analysen gefunden.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.