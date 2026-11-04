EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE Raises Outlook for the Full Year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
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SNP SE Raises Outlook for the Full Year 2026
Heidelberg, Germany, November 4, 2026 – Today, the Executive Board of the SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) decided to increase the guidance for the fiscal year 2026.
Based on the positive performance in the first nine months and the strong pipeline for the remainder of the financial year, SNP expects revenue to rise by a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range (previous guidance: revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range). Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to increase compared to the previous year, with growth potentially reaching well into the double-digit percentage range (previous guidance: EBIT increase in the low double-digit percentage range).
For its order entry, SNP still expects a book-to-bill ratio (order entry over sales revenue) greater than one.
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End of Inside Information
04-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900VKQHIQKPDF7811
|EQS News ID:
|2428670
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2428670 04-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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