DAX 25.623 +0,9%ESt50 6.204 +0,6%MSCI World 4.908 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,69 +0,0%Nas 26.140 -2,1%Bitcoin 73.633 +0,8%Euro 1,1225 -0,1%Öl 107,6 -2,0%Gold 4.181 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-Adhoc: Steyr Motors AG: Voluntary public tender offer by SMOT Acquisition GmbH, a subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, Inc., for all shares in Steyr Motors AG

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Steyr Motors
37.10 EUR 7.58 EUR 25.68 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
Steyr Motors AG: Voluntary public tender offer by SMOT Acquisition GmbH, a subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, Inc., for all shares in Steyr Motors AG

19-Oct-2026 / 07:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Steyr Motors AG: Voluntary public tender offer by SMOT Acquisition GmbH, a subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, Inc., for all shares in Steyr Motors AG

Steyr, Austria, 19 October 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (the “Company”) (ISIN: AT0000A3FW25 / LEI: 529900I7M6Z1HG0L8440) has been informed that SMOT Acquisition GmbH, a limited liability company (GmbH) incorporated under the laws of Austria with its registered office in Vienna (the “Bidder”), intends to make a voluntary public tender offer addressed to all shareholders of the Company in the form of a cash offer for all shares in the Company (the “Steyr Shares”) (the “Offer”). The Bidder is a wholly owned subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (“Red Cat”), a Nevada corporation with its principal executive offices in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States, listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “RCAT”. The offer price will be EUR 39.00 (in words: thirty-nine euros) in cash per Steyr Share. The Offer is expected to be subject to customary conditions, including foreign direct investment (FDI) clearances as well as a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one Steyr Share. The Bidder expects completion of the Offer – subject to regulatory clearances and further customary conditions – in the first half of 2027.

In addition, the Company has been informed that the Bidder has entered into an agreement with B&C Holding Österreich GmbH holding approximately 15% of the Steyr Shares. Under this agreement, B&C Holding Österreich GmbH is obliged, in accordance with the respective agreement, to accept the Offer for all Steyr Shares held by it.

Werbung

Subject to a positive review of the legal and economic terms based on the final offer document and the adoption of the necessary resolutions by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the Company intends to support the Offer.

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of special high-performance engines with high power density and durability. The company’s engines are used primarily in defense special-purpose vehicles, boats (both defense and civil) as well as auxiliary power units (APU) for main battle tanks and locomotives.

For more information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG
Investor Relations
Phone: +43 676 6222367
Email: ir@steyr-motors.com
www.steyr-motors.com

Press Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Legal Notice:

Werbung

This announcement constitutes neither an offer to purchase securities nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell securities of Steyr Motors AG.

This announcement contains information that is required to be published pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Certain statements herein are forward-looking statements. They are based on the current expectations and assessments of the Management Board and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual developments and results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors.

This announcement is published on behalf of Steyr Motors AG by Julian Cassutti (CEO, Chairman of the Management Board) and Björn Krausmann (CFO, Member of the Management Board).



End of Inside Information

19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Steyr Motors AG
Im Stadtgut B1
4407 Steyr
Austria
Phone: +43 7252 2220
E-mail: office@steyr-motors.com
Internet: https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
WKN: A40TC4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 529900I7M6Z1HG0L8440
EQS News ID: 2417608

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2417608  19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Steyr Motors Aktie News

DatumMeistgelesen
Werbung

Steyr Motors Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Steyr Motors nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

Keine Analysen gefunden.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.