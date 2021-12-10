  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Garantiert steigende Zinsen bis 1,0 % p.a. ¹ bei CosmosDirekt + Monatliche Verfügbarkeit + Bis 31. Januar 15  Gutschein sichern +++-w-
31.01.2022 19:54

EQS-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: Re-Opening of the Compulsory Convertible Bond

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

EQS-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
SunMirror AG: Re-Opening of the Compulsory Convertible Bond

31-Jan-2022 / 19:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, Switzerland: 31 January 2022 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror", "Company") on 20 December 2021 announced that it had placed a compulsory convertible bond within the framework of a private placement with institutional investors. The gross issuing proceeds from the compulsory convertible bond amounted to EUR 3.5 million. The Company has now decided to offer the convertible to further institutional investors with the aim of closing the offer during February 2022.

CEO Heinz Kubli: "As a result of recent strong developments on the market for cobalt and lithium we see increased interest towards our projects in Australia and in Finland. By raising additional funds, we plan to accelerate our work programs, especially in Finland, and thereby sooner approach production phase."

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About SunMirror AG
The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a 'mine-to-market' approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry 'best practice.'

The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) as well as on Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR). For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

31-Jan-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG
Steinhauserstrasse 74
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: info@sunmirror.ch
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1274854

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1274854  31-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf SunMirror AG Inhaber-Akt
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Produkte auf SunMirror AG Inhaber-Akt
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Laufzeit

Nachrichten zu SunMirror AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19:54 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: Wiedereröffnung der Pflichtwandelanleihe (EQS Group)
21.12.21
EQS-News: SunMirror AG: Generalversammlung stimmt allen Traktanden einstimmig zu (EQS Group)
21.12.21
DGAP-News: mainvestor Company Talk / SunMirror AG: Wir verfügen über ein attraktives Portfolio in den wichtigsten Bergbauregionen der Welt (EQS Group)
SunMirror-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
20.12.21
EQS-Adhoc: SunMirror AG platziert Pflichtwandelanleihe bei institutionellen Investoren (EQS Group)
20.12.21
EQS-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG („das Unternehmen') gibt die Abgabe eines Übernahmeangebots für Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited bekannt. (EQS Group)
12.12.21
EQS-PVR: SunMirror AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
12.12.21
EQS-PVR: SunMirror AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
10.12.21
EQS-News: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: Erweiterung des Teams zur Umsetzung der Wachstumsstrategie im Bereich kritischer Rohstoffe (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SunMirror News
RSS Feed
SunMirror zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SunMirror AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene SunMirror News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere SunMirror News
Werbung

Trading-News

Bayer und Deutsche Bank sind die Gewinner im Januar: Wer hätte das gedacht?
Sony sucht Partner für E-Auto-Projekt
Börsendisziplin, ein unerlässlicher Baustein für Tradingerfolge!
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Siemens Energy, Volkswagen, Daimler
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
Eyb & Wallwitz: Metaversum: Eine Zukunftsreise in eine neue Welt, die niemals schläft
Private Altersvorsorge - Den Ruhestand abgesichert genießen
Schwerpunkt der Woche:  und sie dreht sich doch
Billig ist nicht immer günstig
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur SunMirror-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

SunMirror Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Seit mehr als 10 Jahren nur Gewinne  Das sind die Aktien, die nie fallen
Abschaffung der EEG-Umlage  Bis 300 EUR werden Familien an Strom sparen
Bei diesem Abschwung ist alles anders  Das müssen Aktionäre jetzt wissen
Paradigmenwechsel in Klimapolitik  das bedeutet der neue Energiepass für Bauherren
Spotify vs. Apple  und das Comeback der Deutschen Bank

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anlegern stehen unruhige Wochen bevor
Energiewende: Wasserstoff verändert den Energiemarkt - das sind die Profiteure
DAX im Plus: Europas Anleger wagen sich wieder aus der Deckung
Update: Kampf um Siltronic - Übernahme durch Global Wafers vor dem Aus
Valneva-Aktie gesucht: So steht es um den Impfstoffhersteller

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- US-Börsen grün -- TUI will für Hotelfonds Millionen einsammeln -- Januar-Inflation über Erwartungen -- Daimler ändert Namen -- BASF, Siemens Gamesa, Stabilus, ATOSS im Fokus

Tesla-Aktie: Credit Suisse von Fundamentaldaten überzeugt. Twitter klagt gegen neues Netzwerkdurchsetzungsgesetz - Aufschub für Facebook und Google. Telekom baut Partnerschaft mit Google aus. Boeing stellt anscheinend Frachtversion der 777X vor. Apples iPhone holte 2021 in Europa auf. Ferienflieger Eurowings setzt auf "starke Reisesaison".

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
Die toten Topverdiener 2021
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Reden Sie über ihre Finanzen, um Anlageentscheidungen zu treffen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen