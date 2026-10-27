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EQS-Adhoc: SUSS MicroTec SE : SUSS Resolves Production Relocation and Adjusts Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026

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SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
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EQS-Ad-hoc: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision/Forecast / Full year
SUSS MicroTec SE : SUSS Resolves Production Relocation and Adjusts Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026

27-Oct-2026 / 08:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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SUSS Resolves Production Relocation and Adjusts Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026
  • Production network optimization to further enhance scalability, efficiency and competitiveness
  • One-off expenses of approximately €6.2 million, including around €4.5 million in fiscal year 2026, expected to provide future cost and efficiency benefits
  • EBIT margin and sales guidance for fiscal year 2026 adjusted
 
Garching, Germany, October 27, 2026 – The Management Board of SUSS MicroTec SE today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to concentrate the company’s production activities at its two largest manufacturing sites, Zhubei (Taiwan) and Sternenfels (Germany). Going forward, no systems or modules will be manufactured at the Garching site. The measure entails an adjustment of the workforce, affecting approximately 70 employees and is intended to be implemented in a socially responsible manner and in close collaboration with employee representatives.
With the production relocation, SUSS aims to consolidate capacities and create the conditions for further scaling of its business and the expected growth of the coming years. In this context, the company expects one-off expenses of approximately €6.2 million in total, of which around €4.5 million are currently planned to be incurred in fiscal year 2026, as well as timing-related shifts in revenue recognition. In addition, the adjusted guidance reflects the currently constrained supply situation for certain components, which is expected to result in sales being deferred to fiscal year 2027.
Sales are now expected to be in a range of €405 to 425 million (previously: €425 to 485 million). The EBIT margin is now expected to be 5 to 7% (previously: 8 to 10%). Guidance for the gross profit margin of 35 to 37% remains unchanged.

Note on alternative performance measures (APM): The definitions of alternative performance measures used in this announcement are published on the website https://www.suss.com/en/investor-relations/apm.

Notifying Person
Sabrina Müller
Vice President Investor Relations & Communications
E-Mail: sabrina.mueller@suss.com
Tel.: +49 160 94989008
 


End of Inside Information

27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SUSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-306
Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420
E-mail: florian.mangold@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Indices: MDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87
EQS News ID: 2422652

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2422652  27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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15.10.26 SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.10.26 SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.10.26 SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) Buy Warburg Research
30.09.26 SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.26 SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

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