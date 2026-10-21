EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: Cyber attack at TAKKT AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Other

TAKKT AG: Cyber attack at TAKKT AG



21-Oct-2026 / 16:26 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Werbung Cyber attack at TAKKT AG



Stuttgart, Germany, October 21, 2026. TAKKT AG has been the target of a cyber attack on parts of its IT systems. IT systems of the Industrial & Packaging division in Europe and the Foodservices division in North America have been affected. As a precautionary measure, the systems have partly been taken offline to minimize any potential impact. As a result, order processing, customer service and deliveries are currently significantly restricted. As part of interim measures, orders can still be placed via the online shop and other channels; however, their processing and delivery are restricted.



The affected IT systems and the extent of the attack are currently being analyzed. It is not possible at this point in time to assess whether any damage has occurred, the extent of any such damage, or when the systems will be fully operational again.



In accordance with the contingency plan designed for such cases, TAKKT has immediately implemented protective measures. A dedicated task force is working alongside external cybersecurity experts and IT forensic specialists to investigate the incident and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

Contact:

Benjamin Bühler

Head of Investor Relations

investor@takkt.de

+49 711 3465 8223



End of Inside Information

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