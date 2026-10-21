EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: Cyber attack at TAKKT AG
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EQS-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Other
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Cyber attack at TAKKT AG
Stuttgart, Germany, October 21, 2026. TAKKT AG has been the target of a cyber attack on parts of its IT systems. IT systems of the Industrial & Packaging division in Europe and the Foodservices division in North America have been affected. As a precautionary measure, the systems have partly been taken offline to minimize any potential impact. As a result, order processing, customer service and deliveries are currently significantly restricted. As part of interim measures, orders can still be placed via the online shop and other channels; however, their processing and delivery are restricted.
The affected IT systems and the extent of the attack are currently being analyzed. It is not possible at this point in time to assess whether any damage has occurred, the extent of any such damage, or when the systems will be fully operational again.
In accordance with the contingency plan designed for such cases, TAKKT has immediately implemented protective measures. A dedicated task force is working alongside external cybersecurity experts and IT forensic specialists to investigate the incident and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.
Contact:
Benjamin Bühler
Head of Investor Relations
investor@takkt.de
+49 711 3465 8223
End of Inside Information
21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 3465 80
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 3465 8104
|E-mail:
|investor@takkt.de
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007446007
|WKN:
|744600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300AZ0JTVTW3IZY37
|EQS News ID:
|2419786
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2419786 21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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