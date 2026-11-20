EQS-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

TAKKT AG: TAKKT revises its 2026 full-year forecast following the cyberattack



20-Nov-2026 / 19:26 CET/CEST

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Werbung TAKKT revises its 2026 full-year forecast following the cyberattack



TAKKT AG is making significant progress in restoring its operational capabilities following the cyberattack in October. Order intake, order entry and processing, deliveries, and invoicing have largely been restored. Processing capacity and functionality are being further enhanced.



With the financial impact now clearer, the Management Board is revising its forecast for the 2026 financial year. Organic sales development of around minus 7 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin slightly below 2 percent are now expected. The original forecast ranges were minus 7 to plus 3 percent and 2 to 5 percent, respectively. When the nine-month figures were published, TAKKT had already highlighted the risk of performance at the lower end of these ranges or below. The impact on sales and earnings stems from restrictions on order processing and delivery following the cyberattack.



Lower operating earnings also weigh on free cash flow. This earnings impact alone would result in approximately break-even free cash flow for 2026. However, significant cash receipts are now also expected to shift into the coming year. Following delayed deliveries and invoicing due to the cyberattack, some customer payments are not expected until early 2027. A meaningful cash inflow from a disposal linked to the streamlining of the logistics structure is also expected next year.



Depending on the timing of these cash receipts, TAKKT now expects free cash flow for 2026 to be between EUR minus 30 and minus 10 million. At present, a figure towards the lower end of this range appears more likely. Prior to the cyberattack, the Group had targeted positive free cash flow but had recently highlighted the increased risk of a negative annual figure.

Contact:

Benjamin Bühler

Head of Investor Relations

investor@takkt.de

+49 711 3465 8223



End of Inside Information

20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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