EQS-Adhoc: Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 774 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 774 million



29-Apr-2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 774 million

The Talanx Group has started the current financial year 2026 with a very good first quarter and has significantly exceeded the analysts' consensus of EUR 673[1] million with a preliminary consolidated result of EUR 774 (604) million.

Insurance revenue is expected to amount to EUR 12.1 (12.4) bn. On a currency-adjusted basis, this represents an increase of approx. 3% compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Talanx confirms its full year forecast for the current financial year 2026 and expects to generate a consolidated net income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion.

This guidance assumes that large losses will not exceed the large loss budget, that there is no turbulence on the capital markets and that there are no significant currency fluctuations.

Talanx AG will report the final results for the first 3 months of the current financial year 2026 as planned on 13 May 2026.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

[1] Average of 5 estimates by financial analysts

Contact:Bernd SablowskyHead of Investor RelationsHDI-Platz 130659 HannoverTel: +49 511 3747 2231