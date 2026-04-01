EQS-Adhoc: Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 774 million
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
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AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)
Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 774 million
The Talanx Group has started the current financial year 2026 with a very good first quarter and has significantly exceeded the analysts' consensus of EUR 673[1] million with a preliminary consolidated result of EUR 774 (604) million.
Insurance revenue is expected to amount to EUR 12.1 (12.4) bn. On a currency-adjusted basis, this represents an increase of approx. 3% compared with the same quarter of the previous year.
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Talanx confirms its full year forecast for the current financial year 2026 and expects to generate a consolidated net income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion.
This guidance assumes that large losses will not exceed the large loss budget, that there is no turbulence on the capital markets and that there are no significant currency fluctuations.
Talanx AG will report the final results for the first 3 months of the current financial year 2026 as planned on 13 May 2026.
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[1] Average of 5 estimates by financial analysts
Contact:
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Tel: +49 511 3747 2231
End of Inside Information
29-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
|HDI-Platz 1
|30659 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 511 3747 2227
|Fax:
|+49 511 3747 2286
|E-mail:
|ir@talanx.com
|Internet:
|www.talanx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TLX1005
|WKN:
|TLX100
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2318276
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2318276 29-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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