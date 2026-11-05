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EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Issuer exercises option to postpone the final maturity date of the corporate bond 2021/2027 – term extended by two years until 18.02.2029

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EQS-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Issuer exercises option to postpone the final maturity date of the corporate bond 2021/2027 – term extended by two years until 18.02.2029

05-Nov-2026 / 13:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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PUBLICATION OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT, FULL OR PARTIAL DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

The Grounds: Issuer exercises option to postpone the final maturity date of the corporate bond 2021/2027 (ISIN DE000A3H3FH2) – term extended by two years until 18 February 2029

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Berlin, November 5, 2026 – The Management Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A40KXL9) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to exercise the right provided for in § 3.2 of the terms and conditions of the corporate bond 2021/2027 (WKN: A3H3FH | ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2) and to postpone the final maturity date of the bond by unilateral declaration by two years, i.e. from 18 February 2027 to 18 February 2029.

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG, as issuer, hereby declares to the bondholders pursuant to § 3.2 in conjunction with § 13 of the terms and conditions the postponement of the final maturity date of the corporate bond 2021/2027 to 18 February 2029.

This declaration will also be published on the Company’s website at https://www.thegroundsag.com/en/investor-relation/note/.

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As a result of the postponement of the final maturity date, the notes will, pursuant to § 2.1 of the terms and conditions, again bear interest at a rate of 6% p.a. on their outstanding principal amount from (and including) 18 February 2027 to (and including) 17 February 2029. All interest accruing from 18 February 2027 will become due for payment in arrears on the postponed final maturity date. The notes will be redeemed at their principal amount on 18 February 2029, unless they have been previously redeemed or repurchased.



NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA

Contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Jacopo Mingazzini / Andrew Wallis, Management Board
Zimmerstraße 16, 10969 Berlin
T. +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
F. +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
Email: info@tgd.ag
Web: www.thegroundsag.com

End of Ad Hoc Announcement - End of Inside Information



End of Inside Information

05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Zimmerstraße 16
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 2021 6866
Fax: 030 2021 6489
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com
ISIN: DE000A40KXL9, DE000A3H3FH2,
WKN: A40KXL, A3H3FH, A40KXL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200VUYVDCPMZG1134
EQS News ID: 2429276

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2429276  05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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