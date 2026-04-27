EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary Figures for Q2/6M 2025/26; Order Intake Above Expectations and Previous Year ; Sales and Earnings below Market Expectations

EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Results / Half year

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary Figures for Q2/6M 2025/26; Order Intake Above Expectations and Previous Year ; Sales and Earnings below Market Expectations



08-May-2026 / 20:38 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Preliminary Figures for Q2/6M 2025/26; Order Intake Above Expectations and Previous Year Due to Recognition of 300 MW Green Hydrogen Project in Spain; Sales and Earnings below Market Expectations



thyssenkrupp nucera expects Group order intake for the second quarter of 2025/26 to amount to EUR 316 million, representing an increase of 279% compared to the prior-year quarter (Q2 2024/25: EUR 83 million). Of this amount, EUR 176 million is attributable to the Green Hydrogen (gH2) segment (Q2 2024/25: EUR 4 million). The significant increase is primarily driven by the recognition of a 300 MW hydrogen project in Spain, which was signed in mid-March 2026. Following the fulfilment of initial conditions, including receipt of the first down payment, the project could already be recognized in order intake in the second quarter of 2025/26. Previously, thyssenkrupp nucera had assumed that the order intake from this project would be recognized during the second half of the 2025/26 fiscal year. It is still expected that revenue recognition for the project will occur primarily in the 2026/27 fiscal year. The Chlor-Alkali (CA) segment recorded order intake of EUR 140 million (Q2 2024/25: EUR 79 million), largely driven by a major order for a Chlor-Alkali plant in the Middle East signed in December 2025. As of 31 March 2026, Group order backlog increased to approximately EUR 730 million.



Group sales for the second quarter of 2025/26 are expected to amount to EUR 50 million (Q2 2024/25: EUR 216 million). In the gH2 segment, sales of EUR –33 million are expected (Q2 2024/25: EUR 120 million), while the CA segment is expected to generate sales of EUR 83 million (Q2 2024/25: EUR 97 million The sales development in the gH2 segment is primarily attributable to the previously communicated technical sales effect resulting from higher costs for specific optimization measures on modules already delivered in preparation for the upcoming commissioning of new build projects. In addition, the termination of a pilot project contract in the U.S. had a negative impact on sales. These one-time effects ultimately totaled around EUR 50 million in the second quarter of 2025/26, exceeding the originally expected level.



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the second quarter of 2025/26 are expected to amount to EUR –65 million (Q2 2024/25: EUR –4 million). EBIT in the gH2 segment declined to EUR –78 million (Q2 2024/25: EUR –18 million). The decline is primarily attributable to the above-mentioned one-time effects, which had a negative impact on earnings. EBIT in the CA segment stood at EUR 13 million and with that almost at prior-year level (Q2 2024/25: EUR 14 million).



Based on preliminary business performance for the second quarter and the first six months of 2025/26, thyssenkrupp nucera continues to consider the outlook for the 2025/26 fiscal year, which was updated on March 17 and 18, 2026, to be appropriate.



All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. The Half-Year Financial Report Q2/6M 2025/26 will be published as scheduled on May 12, 2026 at 07:00 a.m. CEST.

Financial figures: Explanations of the financial performance indicators used can be found in the 2024/25 Annual Report of thyssenkrupp nucera on pages 31 to 32, available at the following link:



Person making the notification: Dr. Hendrik Finger, Head of Investor Relations, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA thyssenkrupp nucera expects Group order intake for the second quarter of 2025/26 to amount to EUR 316 million, representing an increase of 279% compared to the prior-year quarter (Q2 2024/25: EUR 83 million). Of this amount, EUR 176 million is attributable to the Green Hydrogen (gH2) segment (Q2 2024/25: EUR 4 million). The significant increase is primarily driven by the recognition of a 300 MW hydrogen project in Spain, which was signed in mid-March 2026. Following the fulfilment of initial conditions, including receipt of the first down payment, the project could already be recognized in order intake in the second quarter of 2025/26. Previously, thyssenkrupp nucera had assumed that the order intake from this project would be recognized during the second half of the 2025/26 fiscal year. It is still expected that revenue recognition for the project will occur primarily in the 2026/27 fiscal year. The Chlor-Alkali (CA) segment recorded order intake of EUR 140 million (Q2 2024/25: EUR 79 million), largely driven by a major order for a Chlor-Alkali plant in the Middle East signed in December 2025. As of 31 March 2026, Group order backlog increased to approximately EUR 730 million.Group sales for the second quarter of 2025/26 are expected to amount to EUR 50 million (Q2 2024/25: EUR 216 million). In the gH2 segment, sales of EUR –33 million are expected (Q2 2024/25: EUR 120 million), while the CA segment is expected to generate sales of EUR 83 million (Q2 2024/25: EUR 97 million The sales development in the gH2 segment is primarily attributable to the previously communicated technical sales effect resulting from higher costs for specific optimization measures on modules already delivered in preparation for the upcoming commissioning of new build projects. In addition, the termination of a pilot project contract in the U.S. had a negative impact on sales. These one-time effects ultimately totaled around EUR 50 million in the second quarter of 2025/26, exceeding the originally expected level.Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the second quarter of 2025/26 are expected to amount to EUR –65 million (Q2 2024/25: EUR –4 million). EBIT in the gH2 segment declined to EUR –78 million (Q2 2024/25: EUR –18 million). The decline is primarily attributable to the above-mentioned one-time effects, which had a negative impact on earnings. EBIT in the CA segment stood at EUR 13 million and with that almost at prior-year level (Q2 2024/25: EUR 14 million).Based on preliminary business performance for the second quarter and the first six months of 2025/26, thyssenkrupp nucera continues to consider the outlook for the 2025/26 fiscal year, which was updated on March 17 and 18, 2026, to be appropriate.All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. The Half-Year Financial Report Q2/6M 2025/26 will be published as scheduled on May 12, 2026 at 07:00 a.m. CEST.Financial figures: Explanations of the financial performance indicators used can be found in the 2024/25 Annual Report of thyssenkrupp nucera on pages 31 to 32, available at the following link: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications Person making the notification: Dr. Hendrik Finger, Head of Investor Relations, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA



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